Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is putting aside 708,460 first doses for 928 providers in 129 counties. The health agency is ordering another 570,520 second doses as well. Another 470,000 first and second doses will be given to pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers from the government.

DSHS said doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to be available by this weekend, after the U.S. lifted its pause on the shots. DSHS will update its allocation numbers once new orders are put in for the J&J doses.

Texas has now given out more than 16.8 million doses. Nearly 10.5 million people have gotten at least one dose, and about 7 million, or 31% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Central Texas providers getting doses

Travis County

Provider City Moderna Pfizer Total UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) Austin – 5,850 5,850 38th Street Pharmacy Austin 200 – 200 AMG Texas Balcones Woods Austin 100 – 100 Austin Diagnostic Clinic Austin – 1,170 1,170 Austin Medical Associates Austin 100 – 100 Austin North Burnet Austin 500 – 500 B. Lynne Gray, M.D. Austin 100 – 100 BSW Riverplace Austin 500 – 500 BSW Medical Center Austin Austin 1,000 – 1,000 BSW Medical Center Lakeway Lakeway 1,000 – 1,000 Capital Otolaryngology Austin 200 – 200 CommUnity Care, William Cannon Austin 500 – 500 Concentra Urgent Care Austin 200 – 200 Downtown Doctor Austin 100 – 100 East Austin Medicine Shop Austin 100 – 100 Family Wellness Clinic, UT Nursing Austin 100 – 100 Flu Busters, LLC Austin 500 – 500 Guadalupe Zamora, M.D. Austin 100 – 100 Halcyon Home, LLC Austin 100 – 100 Integral Care Pharmacy Austin 100 – 100 Interventional Pain Associates Austin 100 – 100 Knight Doctor PLLC Austin 100 – 100 Lake Hills Pharmacy Austin 300 – 300 Lone Star Circle of Care, Collinfield Austin 200 – 200 Lone Star Circle of Care, El Buen Samaritano Austin 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care, Ben White Austin 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care, Northwest Austin 100 – 100 Marchand and Associates Austin 100 – 100 Meek and Tasch, Inc. Austin 100 – 100 Modern Pediatrics Professionals Austin 200 – 200 Northwest Hills at Davenport Austin 200 – 200 Orthopedic Specialists of Austin Austin 100 – 100 Peoples Pharmacy No. 1 Austin 100 – 100 Point of Care Health Services Austin 500 – 500 Randalls, RM 620 Austin 100 – 100 Randalls, Bee Caves Road Austin 100 – 100 Robert Thoreson, D.O. Austin 100 – 100 Seton Family of Doctors, Westlake Austin 100 – 100 Seton McCarthy Community Clinic Austin 100 – 100 Seton Medical Center Austin – 11,700 11,700 South Austin Medical Clinic Austin – 1,170 1,170 Southwest Pediatric Associates Austin 100 – 100 Stonegate Pharmacy Austin 100 – 100 Tarrytown Pharmacy Austin 200 – 200 Texas Direct Medical Care Austin 200 – 200 The Cure Medical Clinic Austin 200 – 200 Total Primary Care Austin 100 – 100 Vaccine Machine Austin 500 – 500 Vina Pharmacy Austin – 1,170 1,170 VPA of Texas Austin 100 – 100 Walgreens, Wells Branch Parkway Austin – 1,170 1,170 Walgreens, William Cannon Austin – 1,170 1,170 Walgreens, Anderson Lane Austin – 1,170 1,170 BRC Healthcare Corp. Manor 200 – 200 Broadmoor Healthcare Holdings Pflugerville 200 – 200 DSHS Pharmacy Warehouse Austin – 15,210 15,210

Williamson County

Provider City Moderna Pfizer Total Ascension Seton Primary Care Austin 200 – 200 BSW Cedar Park Cedar Park 500 – 500 Cedar Park Pediatric Cedar Park 200 – 200 Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park – 1,170 1,170 Family Medical Center Cedar Park 500 – 500 Lone Star Circle of Care, Cedar Park Cedar Park 100 – 100 Ascension Georgetown Georgetown 100 – 100 Lake Aire Medical Center Georgetown 100 – 100 Ochna Health Georgetown 200 – 200 Scott and White Clinic Georgetown 500 – 500 Care First Walk-In Clinic Liberty Hill 100 – 100 Baylor Health Round Rock 100 – 100 BSW Family Medicine Round Rock 1,000 – 1,000 BSW Health Medical Center Round Rock – 1,170 1,170 Curative Round Rock 5,000 – 5,000 Eixsys Healthcare Round Rock 100 – 100 Family Medicine Association Round Rock 3,500 – 3,500 Legends Medical Clinic Round Rock 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care, TAMU Family Health Round Rock 200 – 200 Pediatric Urgent Care Round Rock 200 – 200 Seton Circle of Care, Senior HEalth Round Rock 200 – 200 Treehouse Pediatrics Round Rock – 1,170 1,170 WCCHD Round Rock 2,600 – 2,600 BSW Taylor Taylor 1,000 – 1,000 Lone Star Circle of Care, Taylor Taylor 100 – 100

Bastrop County

Provider City Moderna Pfizer Total A+ Lifestyle Medical Group Bastrop 5,000 – 5,000 Lone Star Circle of Care Bastrop 100 – 100 Elgin Medicine Shop Elgin 100 – 100

Hays County

Provider City Moderna Pfizer Total Hays Co. Health Dept. San Marcos – 4,680 4,680 BSW Buda Medical Center Buda 1,000 – 1,000 Dripping Springs Pharmacy Dripping Springs 100 – 100 Solutions Pharmacy Dripping Springs – 1,170 1,170 Hays Surgery Center Kyle 100 – 100 Christus Santa Rosa San Marcos 200 – 200

Other counties