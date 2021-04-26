Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is putting aside 708,460 first doses for 928 providers in 129 counties. The health agency is ordering another 570,520 second doses as well. Another 470,000 first and second doses will be given to pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers from the government.

DSHS said doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to be available by this weekend, after the U.S. lifted its pause on the shots. DSHS will update its allocation numbers once new orders are put in for the J&J doses.

Texas has now given out more than 16.8 million doses. Nearly 10.5 million people have gotten at least one dose, and about 7 million, or 31% of the population, are fully vaccinated.

Central Texas providers getting doses

Travis County

ProviderCityModernaPfizerTotal
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)Austin5,8505,850
38th Street PharmacyAustin200200
AMG Texas Balcones WoodsAustin100100
Austin Diagnostic ClinicAustin1,1701,170
Austin Medical AssociatesAustin100100
Austin North BurnetAustin500500
B. Lynne Gray, M.D.Austin100100
BSW RiverplaceAustin500500
BSW Medical Center AustinAustin1,0001,000
BSW Medical Center LakewayLakeway1,0001,000
Capital OtolaryngologyAustin200200
CommUnity Care, William CannonAustin500500
Concentra Urgent CareAustin200200
Downtown DoctorAustin100100
East Austin Medicine ShopAustin100100
Family Wellness Clinic, UT NursingAustin100100
Flu Busters, LLCAustin500500
Guadalupe Zamora, M.D.Austin100100
Halcyon Home, LLCAustin100100
Integral Care PharmacyAustin100100
Interventional Pain AssociatesAustin100100
Knight Doctor PLLCAustin100100
Lake Hills PharmacyAustin300300
Lone Star Circle of Care, CollinfieldAustin200200
Lone Star Circle of Care, El Buen SamaritanoAustin100100
Lone Star Circle of Care, Ben WhiteAustin100100
Lone Star Circle of Care, NorthwestAustin100100
Marchand and AssociatesAustin100100
Meek and Tasch, Inc.Austin100100
Modern Pediatrics ProfessionalsAustin200200
Northwest Hills at DavenportAustin200200
Orthopedic Specialists of AustinAustin100100
Peoples Pharmacy No. 1Austin100100
Point of Care Health ServicesAustin500500
Randalls, RM 620Austin100100
Randalls, Bee Caves RoadAustin100100
Robert Thoreson, D.O.Austin100100
Seton Family of Doctors, WestlakeAustin100100
Seton McCarthy Community ClinicAustin100100
Seton Medical CenterAustin11,70011,700
South Austin Medical ClinicAustin1,1701,170
Southwest Pediatric AssociatesAustin100100
Stonegate PharmacyAustin100100
Tarrytown PharmacyAustin200200
Texas Direct Medical CareAustin200200
The Cure Medical ClinicAustin200200
Total Primary CareAustin100100
Vaccine MachineAustin500500
Vina PharmacyAustin1,1701,170
VPA of TexasAustin100100
Walgreens, Wells Branch ParkwayAustin1,1701,170
Walgreens, William CannonAustin1,1701,170
Walgreens, Anderson LaneAustin1,1701,170
BRC Healthcare Corp.Manor200200
Broadmoor Healthcare HoldingsPflugerville200200
DSHS Pharmacy WarehouseAustin15,21015,210

Williamson County

ProviderCityModernaPfizerTotal
Ascension Seton Primary CareAustin200200
BSW Cedar ParkCedar Park500500
Cedar Park PediatricCedar Park200200
Family Emergency RoomsCedar Park1,1701,170
Family Medical CenterCedar Park500500
Lone Star Circle of Care, Cedar ParkCedar Park100100
Ascension GeorgetownGeorgetown100100
Lake Aire Medical CenterGeorgetown100100
Ochna HealthGeorgetown200200
Scott and White ClinicGeorgetown500500
Care First Walk-In ClinicLiberty Hill100100
Baylor HealthRound Rock100100
BSW Family MedicineRound Rock1,0001,000
BSW Health Medical CenterRound Rock1,1701,170
CurativeRound Rock5,0005,000
Eixsys HealthcareRound Rock100100
Family Medicine AssociationRound Rock3,5003,500
Legends Medical ClinicRound Rock100100
Lone Star Circle of Care, TAMU Family HealthRound Rock200200
Pediatric Urgent CareRound Rock200200
Seton Circle of Care, Senior HEalthRound Rock200200
Treehouse PediatricsRound Rock1,1701,170
WCCHD Round Rock2,6002,600
BSW TaylorTaylor1,0001,000
Lone Star Circle of Care, TaylorTaylor100100

Bastrop County

ProviderCityModernaPfizerTotal
A+ Lifestyle Medical GroupBastrop5,0005,000
Lone Star Circle of CareBastrop100100
Elgin Medicine ShopElgin100100

Hays County

ProviderCityModernaPfizerTotal
Hays Co. Health Dept.San Marcos4,6804,680
BSW Buda Medical CenterBuda1,0001,000
Dripping Springs PharmacyDripping Springs100100
Solutions PharmacyDripping Springs1,1701,170
Hays Surgery CenterKyle100100
Christus Santa RosaSan Marcos200200

Other counties

ProviderCountyCityModernaPfizerTotal
BSW Marble FallsBurnetMarble Falls1,1701,170
Blanco Pharmacy and WellnessBlancoBlanco200200
North Blanco Co. EMSBlancoJohnson City300300
Texas Dept. of Criminal JusticeCaldwellLockhart100100
Comal Co. Public HealthComalNew Braunfels4,0004,000
Genoa HealthcareComalNew Braunfels200200
Komedix Medical Associates ComalNew Braunfels100100
Medpost Urgent CareComalNew Braunfels100100
Health Hero AmericanComalSpring Branch3001,1701,470
Pharm House DrugFayetteLa Grange100100
Apothecary of Medical AssociatesFayetteSchulenburg100100
Cornerstone ClinicGillespieFredericksburg200200
Brookshires PharmacyLeeGiddings100100
Pieratt’s PharmacyLeeGiddings100100
Corner DrugLlanoLlano100100
Hill Country Direct CareLlanoLlano100100
Milam Co. Health Dept.MilamCameron500500

