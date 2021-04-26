Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is putting aside 708,460 first doses for 928 providers in 129 counties. The health agency is ordering another 570,520 second doses as well. Another 470,000 first and second doses will be given to pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers from the government.
DSHS said doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are expected to be available by this weekend, after the U.S. lifted its pause on the shots. DSHS will update its allocation numbers once new orders are put in for the J&J doses.
Texas has now given out more than 16.8 million doses. Nearly 10.5 million people have gotten at least one dose, and about 7 million, or 31% of the population, are fully vaccinated.
Central Texas providers getting doses
Travis County
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|Austin
|–
|5,850
|5,850
|38th Street Pharmacy
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|AMG Texas Balcones Woods
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Austin Diagnostic Clinic
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Austin Medical Associates
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Austin North Burnet
|Austin
|500
|–
|500
|B. Lynne Gray, M.D.
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|BSW Riverplace
|Austin
|500
|–
|500
|BSW Medical Center Austin
|Austin
|1,000
|–
|1,000
|BSW Medical Center Lakeway
|Lakeway
|1,000
|–
|1,000
|Capital Otolaryngology
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|CommUnity Care, William Cannon
|Austin
|500
|–
|500
|Concentra Urgent Care
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Downtown Doctor
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|East Austin Medicine Shop
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Family Wellness Clinic, UT Nursing
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Flu Busters, LLC
|Austin
|500
|–
|500
|Guadalupe Zamora, M.D.
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Halcyon Home, LLC
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Integral Care Pharmacy
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Interventional Pain Associates
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Knight Doctor PLLC
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Lake Hills Pharmacy
|Austin
|300
|–
|300
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Collinfield
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Lone Star Circle of Care, El Buen Samaritano
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Ben White
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Northwest
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Marchand and Associates
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Meek and Tasch, Inc.
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Modern Pediatrics Professionals
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Northwest Hills at Davenport
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Orthopedic Specialists of Austin
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Peoples Pharmacy No. 1
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Point of Care Health Services
|Austin
|500
|–
|500
|Randalls, RM 620
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Randalls, Bee Caves Road
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Robert Thoreson, D.O.
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Seton Family of Doctors, Westlake
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Seton McCarthy Community Clinic
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Seton Medical Center
|Austin
|–
|11,700
|11,700
|South Austin Medical Clinic
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Southwest Pediatric Associates
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Stonegate Pharmacy
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Tarrytown Pharmacy
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Texas Direct Medical Care
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|The Cure Medical Clinic
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Total Primary Care
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Vaccine Machine
|Austin
|500
|–
|500
|Vina Pharmacy
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|VPA of Texas
|Austin
|100
|–
|100
|Walgreens, Wells Branch Parkway
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Walgreens, William Cannon
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Walgreens, Anderson Lane
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|BRC Healthcare Corp.
|Manor
|200
|–
|200
|Broadmoor Healthcare Holdings
|Pflugerville
|200
|–
|200
|DSHS Pharmacy Warehouse
|Austin
|–
|15,210
|15,210
Williamson County
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Ascension Seton Primary Care
|Austin
|200
|–
|200
|BSW Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|500
|–
|500
|Cedar Park Pediatric
|Cedar Park
|200
|–
|200
|Family Emergency Rooms
|Cedar Park
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Family Medical Center
|Cedar Park
|500
|–
|500
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|100
|–
|100
|Ascension Georgetown
|Georgetown
|100
|–
|100
|Lake Aire Medical Center
|Georgetown
|100
|–
|100
|Ochna Health
|Georgetown
|200
|–
|200
|Scott and White Clinic
|Georgetown
|500
|–
|500
|Care First Walk-In Clinic
|Liberty Hill
|100
|–
|100
|Baylor Health
|Round Rock
|100
|–
|100
|BSW Family Medicine
|Round Rock
|1,000
|–
|1,000
|BSW Health Medical Center
|Round Rock
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Curative
|Round Rock
|5,000
|–
|5,000
|Eixsys Healthcare
|Round Rock
|100
|–
|100
|Family Medicine Association
|Round Rock
|3,500
|–
|3,500
|Legends Medical Clinic
|Round Rock
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care, TAMU Family Health
|Round Rock
|200
|–
|200
|Pediatric Urgent Care
|Round Rock
|200
|–
|200
|Seton Circle of Care, Senior HEalth
|Round Rock
|200
|–
|200
|Treehouse Pediatrics
|Round Rock
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|WCCHD
|Round Rock
|2,600
|–
|2,600
|BSW Taylor
|Taylor
|1,000
|–
|1,000
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Taylor
|Taylor
|100
|–
|100
Bastrop County
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|A+ Lifestyle Medical Group
|Bastrop
|5,000
|–
|5,000
|Lone Star Circle of Care
|Bastrop
|100
|–
|100
|Elgin Medicine Shop
|Elgin
|100
|–
|100
Hays County
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Hays Co. Health Dept.
|San Marcos
|–
|4,680
|4,680
|BSW Buda Medical Center
|Buda
|1,000
|–
|1,000
|Dripping Springs Pharmacy
|Dripping Springs
|100
|–
|100
|Solutions Pharmacy
|Dripping Springs
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Hays Surgery Center
|Kyle
|100
|–
|100
|Christus Santa Rosa
|San Marcos
|200
|–
|200
Other counties
|Provider
|County
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|BSW Marble Falls
|Burnet
|Marble Falls
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Blanco Pharmacy and Wellness
|Blanco
|Blanco
|200
|–
|200
|North Blanco Co. EMS
|Blanco
|Johnson City
|300
|–
|300
|Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice
|Caldwell
|Lockhart
|100
|–
|100
|Comal Co. Public Health
|Comal
|New Braunfels
|4,000
|–
|4,000
|Genoa Healthcare
|Comal
|New Braunfels
|200
|–
|200
|Komedix Medical Associates
|Comal
|New Braunfels
|100
|–
|100
|Medpost Urgent Care
|Comal
|New Braunfels
|100
|–
|100
|Health Hero American
|Comal
|Spring Branch
|300
|1,170
|1,470
|Pharm House Drug
|Fayette
|La Grange
|100
|–
|100
|Apothecary of Medical Associates
|Fayette
|Schulenburg
|100
|–
|100
|Cornerstone Clinic
|Gillespie
|Fredericksburg
|200
|–
|200
|Brookshires Pharmacy
|Lee
|Giddings
|100
|–
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|Lee
|Giddings
|100
|–
|100
|Corner Drug
|Llano
|Llano
|100
|–
|100
|Hill Country Direct Care
|Llano
|Llano
|100
|–
|100
|Milam Co. Health Dept.
|Milam
|Cameron
|500
|–
|500