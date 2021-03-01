Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is getting hundreds of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The state will get 676,280 first doses overall. Of those, 77,990 are headed to Central Texas, including 37,700 in Travis County alone.

This is the largest shipment so far to Central Texas and to Travis County. Here’s a look at where those doses are headed:

Travis County got 5.6% of the state’s vaccine this week. Our 15-county viewing area got 11.5%. This is 18,750 more doses of vaccine than Central Texas got last week:

Travis County – 37,700 doses

Williamson County – 20,000 doses

Hays County – 5,280 doses

Bastrop County – 2,600 doses

Gillespie County – 1,300 doses

Burnet County – 1,170 doses

Blanco County – 300 doses

Caldwell County – 200 doses

Fayette County – 200 doses

Mason County – 200 doses

San Saba County – 200 doses

Lampasas, Lee, Llano and Mason counties did not get any vaccine this week.

Travis County

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total Austin Public Health Austin 0 12,000 12,000 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) Austin 9,360 0 9,360 CommUnityCare North Central Austin 0 200 200 CommUnityCare Rundberg Austin 0 300 300 CommUnityCare South Austin Austin 0 200 200 Encompass Health of Austin Austin 0 200 200 Hospital Internist of Texas Clinic, Pllc Austin 0 200 200 Lake Hills Pharmacy Austin 0 100 100 Lamar Plaza Drug Store Austin 0 200 200 Lone Star Circle of Care at Collinfield Austin 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at El Buen Samaritano Austin 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at Ben White Austin 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at Northwest Austin Austin 0 100 100 People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2 Austin 0 100 100 Seton Medical Center Austin Austin 0 14,040 14,040 Auro Pharmacy Austin 0 100 100 Tarrytown Pharmacy Austin 0 100 100 Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Pflugerville Pflugerville 0 200 200

The above list does not include 8,840 vaccine doses the state is sending to state-run facilities in Travis County at the DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse (6,000 doses), the Texas Department of Public Safety (500 doses), and the Texas DSHS Laboratory (2,340 doses).

Williamson County

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total Family Emergency Room at Cedar Park Cedar Park 0 6,000 6,000 Lone Star Circle of Care at Cedar Park Cedar Park 0 100 100 Family Health and Wellness at Lake Aire Georgetown 0 100 100 Lake Aire Medical Center Senior Health Wellness Georgetown 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte Georgetown 0 100 100 Curative Medical Associates PA Round Rock 11,700 0 11,700 LSCC Texas A&M Univ. Health Science Center Family Medicine Round Rock 0 100 100 Seton Circle of Care Senior Health Round Rock 0 100 100 WCCHD Round Rock Round Rock 0 1,600 1,600 Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Health Center Taylor 0 100 100

Hays County

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total Hays County Health Department San Marcos 4,680 0 4,680 Kyle Communicare Health Center Kyle 0 300 300 Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle Kyle 0 200 200 B & J Pharmacy – Wimberley Cameron 0 100 100

Bastrop County

Provider City Pfizer Moderna Total A+ Lifestyle Medical Group Bastrop 0 2,000 2,000 Bastrop Family Practice Bastrop 0 100 100 CommUnityCare OB/GYN Bastrop Bastrop 0 100 100 DSHS Bastrop Bastrop 0 200 200 Lone Star Circle of Care at Bastrop Bastrop 0 100 100 Elgin Medicine Shop Elgin 0 100 100

Hill Country

Provider City County Pfizer Moderna Total North Blanco County EMS Johnson City Blanco 0 300 300 Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Marble Falls Marble Falls Burnet 1,170 0 1,170 Hill Country Memorial Hospital Fredericksburg Gillespie 0 1,200 1,200 Fredericksburg Fire/EMS Fredericksburg Gillespie 0 100 100 Baylor Scott & White Clinic San Saba San Saba San Saba 0 200 200

Caldwell, Fayette and Milam counties