Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas this week

Texas coronavirus vaccine

Largest vaccine distribution so far for Central Texas

Vaccine distribution

(Photo of vaccine vial by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is getting hundreds of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The state will get 676,280 first doses overall. Of those, 77,990 are headed to Central Texas, including 37,700 in Travis County alone.

This is the largest shipment so far to Central Texas and to Travis County. Here’s a look at where those doses are headed:

Travis County got 5.6% of the state’s vaccine this week. Our 15-county viewing area got 11.5%. This is 18,750 more doses of vaccine than Central Texas got last week:

  • Travis County – 37,700 doses
  • Williamson County – 20,000 doses
  • Hays County – 5,280 doses
  • Bastrop County – 2,600 doses
  • Gillespie County – 1,300 doses
  • Burnet County – 1,170 doses
  • Blanco County – 300 doses
  • Caldwell County – 200 doses
  • Fayette County – 200 doses
  • Mason County – 200 doses
  • San Saba County – 200 doses

Lampasas, Lee, Llano and Mason counties did not get any vaccine this week.

Travis County

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
Austin Public HealthAustin012,00012,000
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)Austin9,36009,360
CommUnityCare North CentralAustin0200200
CommUnityCare RundbergAustin0300300
CommUnityCare South AustinAustin0200200
Encompass Health of AustinAustin0200200
Hospital Internist of Texas Clinic, PllcAustin0200200
Lake Hills PharmacyAustin0100100
Lamar Plaza Drug StoreAustin0200200
Lone Star Circle of Care at CollinfieldAustin0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care at El Buen SamaritanoAustin0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care at Ben WhiteAustin0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care at Northwest Austin Austin0100100
People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2Austin0100100
Seton Medical Center AustinAustin014,04014,040
Auro PharmacyAustin0100100
Tarrytown PharmacyAustin0100100
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – PflugervillePflugerville0200200

The above list does not include 8,840 vaccine doses the state is sending to state-run facilities in Travis County at the DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse (6,000 doses), the Texas Department of Public Safety (500 doses), and the Texas DSHS Laboratory (2,340 doses).

Williamson County

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
Family Emergency Room at Cedar ParkCedar Park06,0006,000
Lone Star Circle of Care at Cedar ParkCedar Park0100100
Family Health and Wellness at Lake AireGeorgetown0100100
Lake Aire Medical Center Senior Health WellnessGeorgetown0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-RicharteGeorgetown0100100
Curative Medical Associates PARound Rock11,700011,700
LSCC Texas A&M Univ. Health Science Center Family MedicineRound Rock0100100
Seton Circle of Care Senior HealthRound Rock0100100
WCCHD Round RockRound Rock01,6001,600
Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Health CenterTaylor0100100

Hays County

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
Hays County Health DepartmentSan Marcos4,68004,680
Kyle Communicare Health CenterKyle0300300
Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of KyleKyle0200200
B & J Pharmacy – WimberleyCameron0100100

Bastrop County

ProviderCityPfizerModernaTotal
A+ Lifestyle Medical GroupBastrop02,0002,000
Bastrop Family PracticeBastrop0100100
CommUnityCare OB/GYN BastropBastrop0100100
DSHS BastropBastrop0200200
Lone Star Circle of Care at BastropBastrop0100100
Elgin Medicine ShopElgin0100100

Hill Country

ProviderCityCountyPfizerModernaTotal
North Blanco County EMSJohnson CityBlanco0300300
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Marble FallsMarble FallsBurnet1,17001,170
Hill Country Memorial HospitalFredericksburgGillespie01,2001,200
Fredericksburg Fire/EMSFredericksburgGillespie0100100
Baylor Scott & White Clinic San SabaSan SabaSan Saba0200200

Caldwell, Fayette and Milam counties

ProviderCityCountyPfizerModernaTotal
Lockhart Family Practice CenterLockhartCaldwell0100100
Walgreens Pharmacy 11131LockhartCaldwell0100100
H-E-B Pharmacy 416La GrangeFayette0200200
Milam County Health DepartmentCameronMilam0200200

