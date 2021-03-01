Where to find the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Texas this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is getting hundreds of thousands of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week. The state will get 676,280 first doses overall. Of those, 77,990 are headed to Central Texas, including 37,700 in Travis County alone.
This is the largest shipment so far to Central Texas and to Travis County. Here’s a look at where those doses are headed:
Travis County got 5.6% of the state’s vaccine this week. Our 15-county viewing area got 11.5%. This is 18,750 more doses of vaccine than Central Texas got last week:
- Travis County – 37,700 doses
- Williamson County – 20,000 doses
- Hays County – 5,280 doses
- Bastrop County – 2,600 doses
- Gillespie County – 1,300 doses
- Burnet County – 1,170 doses
- Blanco County – 300 doses
- Caldwell County – 200 doses
- Fayette County – 200 doses
- Mason County – 200 doses
- San Saba County – 200 doses
Lampasas, Lee, Llano and Mason counties did not get any vaccine this week.
Travis County
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|Austin
|0
|12,000
|12,000
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|Austin
|9,360
|0
|9,360
|CommUnityCare North Central
|Austin
|0
|200
|200
|CommUnityCare Rundberg
|Austin
|0
|300
|300
|CommUnityCare South Austin
|Austin
|0
|200
|200
|Encompass Health of Austin
|Austin
|0
|200
|200
|Hospital Internist of Texas Clinic, Pllc
|Austin
|0
|200
|200
|Lake Hills Pharmacy
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Lamar Plaza Drug Store
|Austin
|0
|200
|200
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Collinfield
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at El Buen Samaritano
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Ben White
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Northwest Austin
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|Austin
|0
|14,040
|14,040
|Auro Pharmacy
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Tarrytown Pharmacy
|Austin
|0
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Pflugerville
|Pflugerville
|0
|200
|200
The above list does not include 8,840 vaccine doses the state is sending to state-run facilities in Travis County at the DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse (6,000 doses), the Texas Department of Public Safety (500 doses), and the Texas DSHS Laboratory (2,340 doses).
Williamson County
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Family Emergency Room at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|0
|6,000
|6,000
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|0
|100
|100
|Family Health and Wellness at Lake Aire
|Georgetown
|0
|100
|100
|Lake Aire Medical Center Senior Health Wellness
|Georgetown
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte
|Georgetown
|0
|100
|100
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|Round Rock
|11,700
|0
|11,700
|LSCC Texas A&M Univ. Health Science Center Family Medicine
|Round Rock
|0
|100
|100
|Seton Circle of Care Senior Health
|Round Rock
|0
|100
|100
|WCCHD Round Rock
|Round Rock
|0
|1,600
|1,600
|Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Health Center
|Taylor
|0
|100
|100
Hays County
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Hays County Health Department
|San Marcos
|4,680
|0
|4,680
|Kyle Communicare Health Center
|Kyle
|0
|300
|300
|Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle
|Kyle
|0
|200
|200
|B & J Pharmacy – Wimberley
|Cameron
|0
|100
|100
Bastrop County
|Provider
|City
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|A+ Lifestyle Medical Group
|Bastrop
|0
|2,000
|2,000
|Bastrop Family Practice
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|CommUnityCare OB/GYN Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|DSHS Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|200
|200
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|Elgin Medicine Shop
|Elgin
|0
|100
|100
Hill Country
|Provider
|City
|County
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|North Blanco County EMS
|Johnson City
|Blanco
|0
|300
|300
|Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Marble Falls
|Marble Falls
|Burnet
|1,170
|0
|1,170
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|Fredericksburg
|Gillespie
|0
|1,200
|1,200
|Fredericksburg Fire/EMS
|Fredericksburg
|Gillespie
|0
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott & White Clinic San Saba
|San Saba
|San Saba
|0
|200
|200
Caldwell, Fayette and Milam counties
|Provider
|City
|County
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Lockhart Family Practice Center
|Lockhart
|Caldwell
|0
|100
|100
|Walgreens Pharmacy 11131
|Lockhart
|Caldwell
|0
|100
|100
|H-E-B Pharmacy 416
|La Grange
|Fayette
|0
|200
|200
|Milam County Health Department
|Cameron
|Milam
|0
|200
|200