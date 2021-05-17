What is VAERS? A look at federal data tracking adverse reactions to coronavirus vaccines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For decades, researchers and public health officials have relied on a set of federal data to track adverse reactions to vaccines and any potential patterns that might warrant further investigation.

As more and more people submit reports to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, on the coronavirus vaccine, there’s concern the data could be used to fuel misinformation.

VAERS is an open-access system that relies, in part, on reports from medical professionals and vaccine providers. Anyone can self report adverse events or reactions to a vaccine, as well. Then, the reports are publicly accessible on the CDC’s website.

In fact, the VAERS system includes several disclaimers about the data, including one that reads, “While very important in monitoring vaccine safety, VAERS reports alone cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness. The reports may contain information that is incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental, or unverifiable. In large part, reports to VAERS are voluntary, which means they are subject to biases. This creates specific limitations on how the data can be used scientifically. Data from VAERS reports should always be interpreted with these limitations in mind.”

Still, social media users have pointed to VAERS data to bolster claims that thousands of deaths have been attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine. One viral post claimed a “6,000% Increase in Reported Vaccine Deaths” this year. KXAN investigators have received several questions about the VAERS data in recent weeks.

“Self-reports are always a type of surveillance that requires additional layers of scrutiny,” said Marilyn Felkner, a clinical assistant professor in the Public Health Program at the University of Texas at Austin. “Worst-case scenario, there are people who want to fake data.”

Felkner spent years doing public health surveillance for the Texas Department of State Health Services, tracking everything from foodborne illnesses to infectious diseases. She said more often than not, people will confuse causation with coincidence.

For example, she explained a certain number of people will get a headache on any given day.

“If you get that headache the day after your vaccination, then you are likely to be more attuned to that,” she said.

Still, she noted that doesn’t mean people should avoid reporting any potential reactions. In fact, she said it was vital information for public health officials.

Felkner said the experts will begin looking for patterns in the reports and use “sophisticated algorithms” to determine if the adverse event could be caused by a vaccine.

“Is it rising above that level, beyond coincidence,” she said.

KXAN’s Avery Travis will have more on how the VAERS data works tonight on KXAN News at 10 p.m.