Vaccine allocations for week of March 15: Travis County to get 36K, Williamson County to get 12K

Texas Coronavirus Vaccine

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas is expected to get more than 800,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, a step down from the 1 million that came in this week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said 656,810 doses will go to at least 445 providers in 178 counties. Another 200,000 first doses are slated for pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

This is the third-largest allocation Texas is expected to receive since vaccines started shipping out in December.

Texas has administered more than 7.6 million doses, with an increase of about 1.4 million in just the last week, DSHS said. More than 5 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.

DSHS believes 12 to 14 million people in Texas will be eligible for vaccinations next week with the addition of Phase 1C.

Another 578,320 second doses have also been ordered, DSHS said.

Central Texas providers receiving doses

Travis County

ProviderModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Austin Public Health12,00012,000
Cornerstone Specialty Hospital of Austin100100
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)11,70011,700
Communitycare South Austin 500500
Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield100100
Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano100100
Seton Medical Center Austin11,70011,700

Williamson County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte200200
Round Rock Cancer Center500500
Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health100100
Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness100100
Curative Medical Associates PA11,70011,700
Lone Star Circle of Care – Tamu Health Science Center Family Health 100100

Hays County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Local Health Department, Hays County Health Department4,6804,680
Texas Department of Criminal Justice Kyle100100
San Marcos High500500

Bastrop County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
A+ Life Style Medical Group2,0002,000

Blanco County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness 100100

Burnet County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Seton Highland Lakes Burnet Clinic500500
Lscc Family Care Center At Marble Falls100100

Caldwell County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 100100
DIsmukesRx, LLC100100
H-E-B Pharmacy 445100100

Fayette County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Tejas Healthcare Clinic200200

Gillespie County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Hill Country Memorial Hospital 1,2001,200

Lampasas County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital 100100
LAMPASAS DRUG COMPANY100100

Llano County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Corner Drug100100
HSB Pharmacy Inc 100100
Hill Country Direct Care100100

Mason County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic 100100

Lee County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Brookshires Pharmacy 37 100100
Pieratt’s Pharmacy100100
Giddings State School100100

Milam County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
LHD MILAM CO HEALTH DEPT (RE)300300
Healthpoint Rockdale100100

San Saba County

ProviderPfizerModernaJ&JTotal
Texas Department of Criminal Justice San Saba100100

