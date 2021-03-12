Vaccine allocations for week of March 15: Travis County to get 36K, Williamson County to get 12K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas is expected to get more than 800,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, a step down from the 1 million that came in this week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said 656,810 doses will go to at least 445 providers in 178 counties. Another 200,000 first doses are slated for pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.
This is the third-largest allocation Texas is expected to receive since vaccines started shipping out in December.
Texas has administered more than 7.6 million doses, with an increase of about 1.4 million in just the last week, DSHS said. More than 5 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.
DSHS believes 12 to 14 million people in Texas will be eligible for vaccinations next week with the addition of Phase 1C.
Another 578,320 second doses have also been ordered, DSHS said.
Central Texas providers receiving doses
Travis County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|12,000
|–
|–
|12,000
|Cornerstone Specialty Hospital of Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|–
|11,700
|–
|11,700
|Communitycare South Austin
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|–
|11,700
|–
|11,700
Williamson County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Round Rock Cancer Center
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|–
|11,700
|–
|11,700
|Lone Star Circle of Care – Tamu Health Science Center Family Health
|100
|–
|–
|100
Hays County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Local Health Department, Hays County Health Department
|–
|4,680
|–
|4,680
|Texas Department of Criminal Justice Kyle
|100
|–
|–
|100
|San Marcos High
|500
|–
|–
|500
Bastrop County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|2,000
|–
|–
|2,000
Blanco County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness
|100
|–
|–
|100
Burnet County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Seton Highland Lakes Burnet Clinic
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Lscc Family Care Center At Marble Falls
|100
|–
|–
|100
Caldwell County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Walgreens Pharmacy 11131
|100
|–
|–
|100
|DIsmukesRx, LLC
|100
|–
|–
|100
|H-E-B Pharmacy 445
|100
|–
|–
|100
Fayette County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Tejas Healthcare Clinic
|200
|–
|–
|200
Gillespie County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|1,200
|–
|–
|1,200
Lampasas County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital
|100
|–
|–
|100
|LAMPASAS DRUG COMPANY
|100
|–
|–
|100
Llano County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Corner Drug
|100
|–
|–
|100
|HSB Pharmacy Inc
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Hill Country Direct Care
|100
|–
|–
|100
Mason County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|100
|–
|–
|100
Lee County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Brookshires Pharmacy 37
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Giddings State School
|100
|–
|–
|100
Milam County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|LHD MILAM CO HEALTH DEPT (RE)
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Healthpoint Rockdale
|100
|–
|–
|100
San Saba County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Texas Department of Criminal Justice San Saba
|100
|–
|–
|100