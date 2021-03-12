Vaccine allocations for week of March 15: Travis County to get 36K, Williamson County to get 12K

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas is expected to get more than 800,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week, a step down from the 1 million that came in this week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said 656,810 doses will go to at least 445 providers in 178 counties. Another 200,000 first doses are slated for pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

This is the third-largest allocation Texas is expected to receive since vaccines started shipping out in December.

Texas has administered more than 7.6 million doses, with an increase of about 1.4 million in just the last week, DSHS said. More than 5 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 2.7 million are fully vaccinated.

DSHS believes 12 to 14 million people in Texas will be eligible for vaccinations next week with the addition of Phase 1C.

Another 578,320 second doses have also been ordered, DSHS said.

Central Texas providers receiving doses

Travis County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Austin Public Health 12,000 – – 12,000 Cornerstone Specialty Hospital of Austin 100 – – 100 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) – 11,700 – 11,700 Communitycare South Austin 500 – – 500 Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield 100 – – 100 Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano 100 – – 100 Seton Medical Center Austin – 11,700 – 11,700

Williamson County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte 200 – – 200 Round Rock Cancer Center 500 – – 500 Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health 100 – – 100 Lake Aire Med Ctr Sr Health Wellness 100 – – 100 Curative Medical Associates PA – 11,700 – 11,700 Lone Star Circle of Care – Tamu Health Science Center Family Health 100 – – 100

Hays County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Local Health Department, Hays County Health Department – 4,680 – 4,680 Texas Department of Criminal Justice Kyle 100 – – 100 San Marcos High 500 – – 500

Bastrop County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total A+ Life Style Medical Group 2,000 – – 2,000

Blanco County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness 100 – – 100

Burnet County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Seton Highland Lakes Burnet Clinic 500 – – 500 Lscc Family Care Center At Marble Falls 100 – – 100

Caldwell County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 100 – – 100 DIsmukesRx, LLC 100 – – 100 H-E-B Pharmacy 445 100 – – 100

Fayette County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Tejas Healthcare Clinic 200 – – 200

Gillespie County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital 1,200 – – 1,200

Lampasas County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital 100 – – 100 LAMPASAS DRUG COMPANY 100 – – 100

Llano County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Corner Drug 100 – – 100 HSB Pharmacy Inc 100 – – 100 Hill Country Direct Care 100 – – 100

Mason County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic 100 – – 100

Lee County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Brookshires Pharmacy 37 100 – – 100 Pieratt’s Pharmacy 100 – – 100 Giddings State School 100 – – 100

Milam County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total LHD MILAM CO HEALTH DEPT (RE) 300 – – 300 Healthpoint Rockdale 100 – – 100

San Saba County