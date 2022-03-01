Travis County pediatric vaccination rates lead state, national averages

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to a girl at a L.A. Care Health Plan vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in the Sylmar neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, January 19, 2022. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As COVID-19 vaccine offerings have expanded to children ages 5 to 11, Travis County surpasses state and national averages for both partial and full vaccinations.

During an Austin Public Health presentation Tuesday, health officials said pediatric vaccination rates in Travis County have reached 42% for at least one dose administered and 32% for primary vaccine series completion. Statewide, those average figures translate to 32% for one dose administered and 22% for a full series completed, respectively.

Nationally, pediatric vaccination rates mirror those of the state, with 32% of children ages 5 to 11 having received one dose, while 22% have completed their full vaccination series.

Within the state of Texas, Asian and Hispanic children lead among pediatric vaccination rates when broken down by race and ethnicity. Black and white children trail behind in both single doses and primary vaccination series completion.

APH Director Adrienne Sturrup said the health authority knows there is a need to concentrate on racial equity through community health programs and will focus on continued mobile testing sites and impacts transit, language offerings and educational resources have on reaching communities with lower vaccination levels.