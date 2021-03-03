Texas vaccine panel has ‘come to a conclusion’ on next phase of rollout

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The next phase of the Texas vaccine rollout is around the corner, according to a member of the panel coordinating the plan.

University of Texas administrator Dr. John Zerwas, a special advisor to Gov. Greg Abbott who also serves on the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, said Wednesday the panelists have finalized who will be eligible in the next phase, likely to be called 1C.

“The expert vaccine allocation panel has already come to a conclusion on what that group looks like,” Zerwas said.

He declined to share who the next round of eligibility includes.

“I won’t get ahead of the commissioner, he’ll make that announcement when he’s comfortable with the recommendation from the panel,” he said.

Zerwas explained the panel uses epidemiology to determine priority equitably.

“Who’s getting really sick and going to the hospital, and who’s dying from the disease,” he said.

Phases 1A and 1B, which include health care workers, seniors and Texans with chronic conditions, launched in December. Since then, nearly 6 million Texans have been partially vaccinated, and the state surpassed 2 million people fully vaccinated as of March 3.

Gov. Abbott hinted at an eligibility expansion during his Tuesday announcement where he lifted the statewide mask mandate and rescinded COVID-19 related restrictions.

“The vaccine supply is increasing so rapidly, Texas will soon expand the categories of people who are able to get them,” Abbott said. “Some medical professionals say that within a few months, every Texan who wants a vaccine shot will be able to get a vaccine shot.”

After the federal government mandated states prioritize teachers, the Texas Department of State Health Services notified vaccine providers in the state to open up eligibility to educators immediately on Wednesday.

The Texas Department of State Health Services has scheduled a media briefing for Thursday morning with the chair of the Texas Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel, Imelda Garcia, MPH, who also serves as Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at DSHS. Dr. Saroj Rai, DSHS scientific advisor is also slated to participate.

It’s unclear when DSHS plans to formally announce which Texans fall into the next phase of the rollout.