Texas to get more than 500K doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Week 8 of rollout

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is slated to receive 520,425 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week from the federal government. This is more than previous shipments distributed to the state.

Those doses will go to 344 providers, including 82 hubs, in 166 counties in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The providers also include more than 100 federally-qualified health centers who give car to underserved populations.

More doses are being sent out this time due to a 30% increase in the number of Moderna doses being given out by the federal government and a return of more than 126,750 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Texas had set aside for the federal pharmacy program, DSHS said.

The program overestimated the amount of vaccine needed for long-term care facilities and are now giving the extra doses to providers in counties that haven’t received a lot of vaccine compared to their population size, namely suburbs outside of Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

Another 188,225 doses will be ordered to be used as second doses, DSHS said. DSHS is working with providers to make sure those arrive on time. Leaders are hoping that people should be able to go back to the same provider to get their second shot.

So far, nearly 2.2 million doses have been administered. More than 1.75 million people have gotten at least one shot and more than 410,000 have been fully vaccinated.

DSHS said it will still take time to vaccinate everyone in the current priority groups, Phases 1A and 1B. It’s all based on manufacturers’ capacity to produce the vaccines.

“Currently, there is not enough vaccine to supply every provider with vaccine every week,” DSHS said.

A spokesperson with DSHS said two things could help speed up the rollout process — the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that’s in the works and getting notification of shipments earlier.

Right now, the department has only been finding out vaccine allocations a week ahead of time, but DSHS officials said they’re hopeful in the near future they’ll be able to be alerted about shipments two to three weeks in advance. This would help with planning.

Providers in Central Texas getting vaccines

HUBS

BASTROP (A+ Life Style Medical Group): 1,000

BURNET (BS&W Medical Center Marble Falls): 975

GILLESPIE (Hill Country Memorial Hospital): 1,200

HAYS (Hays County Health Department): 1,950

TRAVIS (Austin Public Health): 12,000

TRAVIS (Dell Medical School): 1,950

WILLIAMSON (Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park): 8,000

OTHER

BASTROP (Bastrop Family Practice): 100

BASTROP (ComunityCare OB/GYN Bastrop): 200

BLANCO (North Blanco County EMS): 300

BURNET (TDCJ Halbert Unit): 100

CALDWELL (Lockhart Family Practice Center): 100

CALDWELL (TDCJ Lockhart Unit): 100

CALDWELL (Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital): 500

HAYS (Austin Regional Clinic Buda): 300

HAYS (Austin Regional Clinic Kyle): 300

HAYS (Seton Medical Center Hays): 300

LAMPASAS (Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital): 300

LEE (Pieratt’s Pharmacy): 200

LLANO (Corner Drug): 1,000

TRAVIS (CommunityCare North Central): 200

TRAVIS (CommunityCare Rundberg): 200

TRAVIS (CommunityCare South Austin): 200

TRAVIS (HEB Pharmacy 229): 100

TRAVIS (Lone Star Circle of Care at Jonestown): 100

WILLIAMSON (Williamson County Health Department): 500

WILLIAMSON (Seton Circle of Care Senior Health): 100

WILLIAMSON (Lone Star Circle of Care Taylor Health Center): 100