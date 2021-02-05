Texas to get more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Week 9 of distribution

A health worker carries doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in a box at the Rene-Muret hospital in Servan near Paris, Sunday Dec. 27, 2020. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the week of Feb. 8, Texas is expected to receive 401,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine intended to be used as first doses for those in Phases 1A and 1B.

The Texas Department of State Health Services asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to a total of 358 providers in 135 counties in Texas, which includes 85 hubs.

Another 273 providers focused on serving older adults will get doses next week as well. These providers include health departments, pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers, community and rural clinics and some medical practices specialized in care for that age group.

DSHS said providers should accommodate people who are 75 or older because they remain at a high risk for more severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. The state suggested they can do this by setting aside some doses specifically for older adults and serving them during special hours or working with local partners to conduct in-home vaccinations.

The state is getting another 330,925 doses intended to be used as second doses for people who were previously vaccinated, DSHS stated.

So far, DSHS said providers in the state have given out nearly 2.9 million doses. More than 2.2 million have gotten at least one dose and nearly 670,000 have been fully vaccinated.

Central Texas providers getting doses

Here are providers in the KXAN viewing area expected to get doses with this shipment.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Austin Public Health (hub) – 12,000

UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School Hub) – 2,950

Austin Public Safety Wellness – 500

CommCommunitycare -Care Connection Clinic – 100

Communitycare ARCH – 200

Communitycare David Powell Clinic – 200

Communitycare – Hancock – 200

Communitycare North Central – 200

Communitycare Oak Hill – 100

Communitycare Rundberg – 100

Communitycare – South Austin – 100

Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic – 100

Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield – 100

Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano – 100

Lone Star Circle of Care at Northwest Austin – 100

Texas Department Of Public Safety – 500

Wellmed Ben White – 400

Wellmed St. John – 400

Wellmed Pflugerville – 400

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park (hub) – 8,000

Lone Star Circle Of Care At Cedar Park – 100

Lone Star Circle of Care at Lake Aire Medical Center – Senior Health – 100

Wellmed Leander – 400

Lone Star Circle of Care at Texas A&M Health Science Center – 100

Williamson County and Cities Health District Round Rock – 1,000

HAYS COUNTY

Hays County Health Department (hub) – 1,950

First Medical Response of Texas, Inc – 900

BASTROP COUNTY

A+ Life Style Medical Group (hub) – 1,000

Lone Star Circle of Care at Bastrop – 100

DSHS Elgin – 100

BURNET COUNTY

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Marble Falls (hub) – 975

Lone Star Circle of Care Family Care Center At Marble Falls – 100

CALDWELL COUNTY

DSHS Lockhart – 300

DIsmukesRx, LLC – 200

Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital – 200

MASON COUNTY

Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic – 200

MILAM COUNTY