Texas to get more than 400,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Week 9 of distribution

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the week of Feb. 8, Texas is expected to receive 401,750 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine intended to be used as first doses for those in Phases 1A and 1B.
The Texas Department of State Health Services asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to a total of 358 providers in 135 counties in Texas, which includes 85 hubs.
Another 273 providers focused on serving older adults will get doses next week as well. These providers include health departments, pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers, community and rural clinics and some medical practices specialized in care for that age group.
DSHS said providers should accommodate people who are 75 or older because they remain at a high risk for more severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. The state suggested they can do this by setting aside some doses specifically for older adults and serving them during special hours or working with local partners to conduct in-home vaccinations.
The state is getting another 330,925 doses intended to be used as second doses for people who were previously vaccinated, DSHS stated.
So far, DSHS said providers in the state have given out nearly 2.9 million doses. More than 2.2 million have gotten at least one dose and nearly 670,000 have been fully vaccinated.
Central Texas providers getting doses
Here are providers in the KXAN viewing area expected to get doses with this shipment.
TRAVIS COUNTY
- Austin Public Health (hub) – 12,000
- UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School Hub) – 2,950
- Austin Public Safety Wellness – 500
- CommCommunitycare -Care Connection Clinic – 100
- Communitycare ARCH – 200
- Communitycare David Powell Clinic – 200
- Communitycare – Hancock – 200
- Communitycare North Central – 200
- Communitycare Oak Hill – 100
- Communitycare Rundberg – 100
- Communitycare – South Austin – 100
- Communitycare South East Health And Wellness Clinic – 100
- Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield – 100
- Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano – 100
- Lone Star Circle of Care at Northwest Austin – 100
- Texas Department Of Public Safety – 500
- Wellmed Ben White – 400
- Wellmed St. John – 400
- Wellmed Pflugerville – 400
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
- Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park (hub) – 8,000
- Lone Star Circle Of Care At Cedar Park – 100
- Lone Star Circle of Care at Lake Aire Medical Center – Senior Health – 100
- Wellmed Leander – 400
- Lone Star Circle of Care at Texas A&M Health Science Center – 100
- Williamson County and Cities Health District Round Rock – 1,000
HAYS COUNTY
- Hays County Health Department (hub) – 1,950
- First Medical Response of Texas, Inc – 900
BASTROP COUNTY
- A+ Life Style Medical Group (hub) – 1,000
- Lone Star Circle of Care at Bastrop – 100
- DSHS Elgin – 100
BURNET COUNTY
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Marble Falls (hub) – 975
- Lone Star Circle of Care Family Care Center At Marble Falls – 100
CALDWELL COUNTY
- DSHS Lockhart – 300
- DIsmukesRx, LLC – 200
- Seton Edgar B Davis Hospital – 200
MASON COUNTY
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic – 200
MILAM COUNTY
- Milam County Health Department – 300
- Brookshires Pharmacy 19 Rockdale – 100