Texas slated for more than 1 million first doses this week — here’s which Central Texas providers are getting vaccines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than one million first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The near 100,000 dose increase this week comes with the state’s expansion of eligibility to all adults starting Monday.
The Texas Department of State Health Services estimated the expanded eligibility will allow another 8 to 10 million Texans to get a shot, but those shots won’t be immediately available.
DSHS says it is allocating 818,410 doses to 779 providers in 202 counties. More than 200,000 additional first doses will go to pharmacy locations and federally-qualified health centers.
The state is ordering 587,950 doses intended as a second dose.
Texas has given out more than 10 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million in the last week. More than 6.8 million people have received at least one dose, and almost 3.5 million are fully vaccinated. More than 30% of all Texans who are at least 16-years-old have gotten at least one dose.
For seniors in the state, DSHS says more than 60% of them have received one dose, and four in 10 are fully vaccinated.
Central Texas providers expecting doses next week
Here’s a breakdown of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are expected to receive doses from next week’s allotment.
TRAVIS COUNTY – 34,260 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|Austin
|12,000
|–
|–
|12,000
|Austin Regional Clinic – Far West
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Austin Regional Clinic – South
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Austin Regional Clinic – Southwest
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|1,170
|Lake Hills Pharmacy
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
|Flu Busters LLC.
|Austin
|—
|—
|300
|300
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|Austin
|–
|14,040
|–
|14,040
|Northwest Hills at Davenport
|Austin
|—
|–
|300
|300
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 12860 US Highway 183
|Austin
|—
|—
|300
|300
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 2400 South Congress Avenue
|Austin
|—
|—
|200
|200
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 2000 Ranch Road 620 S Ste A
|Austin
|—
|—
|100
|100
|Walgreen’s – 3407 Wells Branch Pkwy
|Austin
|—
|1,170
|—
|1,170
|Walgreen’s – 2525 W Anderson Ln
|Austin
|—
|1,170
|—
|1,170
WILLIAMSON COUNTY – 10,300 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|6,000
|–
|–
|6,000
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|Round Rock
|3,000
|–
|–
|3,000
|Encompass Health of Round Rock
|Round Rock
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Randall’s Pharmacy – 1400 Cypress Creek Road
|Cedar Park
|—
|–
|100
|100
|Randall’s Pharmacy – 5721 Williams Drive
|Georgetown
|—
|—
|100
|100
|Randall’s Pharmacy – 2051 Gattis School Road
|Round Rock
|—
|—
|100
|100
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 3750 Gattis School Road
|Round Rock
|—
|—
|300
|300
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 603 Louis Henna Boulevard
|Round Rock
|—
|—
|300
|300
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 250 University Boulevard
|Round Rock
|—
|—
|300
|300
HAYS COUNTY – 3,070 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Dripping Springs Pharmacy
|Dripping Springs
|300
|300
|Austin Regional Clinic – Kyle
|Kyle
|—
|—
|500
|500
|Hays Surgery Center
|Kyle
|200
|—
|—
|200
|Texas State University Student Health Services
|San Marcos
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 641 East Hopkins Street
|San Marcos
|—
|–
|300
|300
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 200 West Hopkins Street
|San Marcos
|—
|—
|300
|300
|Brookshires Pharmacy – 14100 Ranch Road 12 Unit 2A
|Wimberley
|—
|—
|100
|100
|Wimberley Pharmacy
|Wimberley
|—
|—
|200
|200
BASTROP COUNTY – 2,100 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|Bastrop
|2,000
|–
|–
|2,000
|BMA of Texas
|Bastrop
|100
|—
|—
|100
BLANCO COUNTY – 300 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|North Blanco County EMS
|Blanco
|300
|–
|–
|100
BURNET COUNTY – 1,770 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|BSW Medical Center Marble Falls
|Marble Falls
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 105 South Boundary Street
|Burnet
|—
|—
|300
|300
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 1503 FM 1431
|Marble Falls
|—
|—
|300
|300
CALDWELL COUNTY – 1,200 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|ASKE Solutions, LLC
|Lockhart
|400
|–
|–
|400
|BJP Healthcare, LLC
|Lockhart
|—
|–
|100
|100
|H-E-B Pharmacy – 403 South Colorado Street
|Lockhart
|—
|–
|100
|100
|Lockhart Family Medicine
|Lockhart
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Alemu Medical Home
|Luling
|500
|—
|—
|500
GILLESPIE COUNTY – 1,200 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|Fredericksburg
|1,200
|–
|–
|1,200
LEE COUNTY – 500 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Brookshires Pharmacy 37
|Giddings
|—
|–
|100
|100
|Davam Urgent Care
|Giddings
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Giddings State School
|Giddings
|100
|—
|—
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|Giddings
|200
|–
|–
|200
LLANO COUNTY – 400 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|HSB Pharmacy Inc
|Horseshoe Bay
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Corner Drug
|Llano
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Hill Country Direct Care
|Llano
|200
|–
|–
|200
MASON COUNTY – 100 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|Mason
|—
|–
|100
|100
MILAM COUNTY – 500 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|LHD Milam Co Health Dept
|Cameron
|500
|–
|–
|500