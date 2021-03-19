Texas slated for 900K first doses next week — here’s which Central Texas providers are getting vaccines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services says 685,470 doses will go to at least 481 providers in 183 counties in the state. Another 230,000 first doses will go to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.
Another 674,580 doses have been ordered by the state to be used as second doses.
Texas has given out more than 8.8 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million just in the last week, DSHS says. More than 6 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 3 million are fully vaccinated.
For seniors in the state, DSHS says 59% of them have received one dose, and one in three are fully vaccinated. Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated as well.
DSHS says about 12 to 14 million people are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.
Central Texas providers expecting doses next week
Here’s a breakdown of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are expected to receive doses from next week’s allotment.
TRAVIS COUNTY – 39,610 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|Austin
|12,000
|–
|–
|12,000
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|Austin
|–
|11,700
|–
|11,700
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben White
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|Austin
|–
|15,210
|–
|15,210
|Austin Regional Clinic – Manor
|Manor
|500
|–
|–
|500
WILLIAMSON COUNTY – 9,100 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|6,000
|–
|–
|6,000
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|Round Rock
|1,000
|–
|–
|1,000
|Family Medicine Assoc Of Round Rock
|Round Rock
|500
|–
|–
|500
|WCCHD Round Rock
|Round Rock
|1,600
|–
|–
|1,600
HAYS COUNTY – 4,980 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|LHD Hays County Health Dept
|San Marcos
|–
|4,680
|–
|4,680
|San Marcos High
|San Marcos
|300
|–
|–
|300
BASTROP COUNTY – 2,000 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|Bastrop
|2,000
|–
|–
|2,000
BLANCO COUNTY – 100 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness
|Blanco
|100
|–
|–
|100
BURNET COUNTY – 1,170 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|BSW Medical Center Marble Falls
|Marble Falls
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
CALDWELL COUNTY – 1,200 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Ascension Seton Lockhart Family Center
|Lockhart
|100
|–
|–
|100
|ASKE Solutions, LLC
|Lockhart
|800
|–
|–
|800
|BJP Healthcare, LLC
|Lockhart
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Lockhart Family Medicine
|Lockhart
|100
|–
|–
|100
GILLESPIE COUNTY – 1,200 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|Fredericksburg
|1,200
|–
|–
|1,200
LAMPASAS COUNTY – 400 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital
|Lampasas
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Lampasas Drug Company
|Lampasas
|200
|–
|–
|200
LEE COUNTY – 400 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Brookshires Pharmacy 37
|Giddings
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Laura Birnbaum, M.D., P.A.
|Giddings
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|Giddings
|200
|–
|–
|200
LLANO COUNTY – 300 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|HSB Pharmacy Inc
|Horseshoe Bay
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Corner Drug
|Llano
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Hill Country Direct Care
|Llano
|100
|–
|–
|100
MASON COUNTY – 100 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|Mason
|100
|–
|–
|100
MILAM COUNTY – 500 doses
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|LHD Milam Co Health Dept
|Cameron
|500
|–
|–
|500