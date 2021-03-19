Texas slated for 900K first doses next week — here’s which Central Texas providers are getting vaccines

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 685,470 doses will go to at least 481 providers in 183 counties in the state. Another 230,000 first doses will go to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

Another 674,580 doses have been ordered by the state to be used as second doses.

Texas has given out more than 8.8 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million just in the last week, DSHS says. More than 6 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 3 million are fully vaccinated.

For seniors in the state, DSHS says 59% of them have received one dose, and one in three are fully vaccinated. Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated as well.

DSHS says about 12 to 14 million people are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

Central Texas providers expecting doses next week

Here’s a breakdown of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are expected to receive doses from next week’s allotment.

TRAVIS COUNTY – 39,610 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Austin Public HealthAustin12,00012,000
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)Austin11,70011,700
Lone Star Circle Of Care At CollinfieldAustin100100
Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben WhiteAustin100100
Seton Medical Center AustinAustin15,21015,210
Austin Regional Clinic – ManorManor500500

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – 9,100 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Family Emergency Rooms Cedar ParkCedar Park6,0006,000
Curative Medical Associates PARound Rock1,0001,000
Family Medicine Assoc Of Round RockRound Rock500500
WCCHD Round RockRound Rock1,6001,600

HAYS COUNTY – 4,980 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
LHD Hays County Health DeptSan Marcos4,6804,680
San Marcos HighSan Marcos300300

BASTROP COUNTY – 2,000 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
A+ Life Style Medical GroupBastrop2,0002,000

BLANCO COUNTY – 100 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Blanco Pharmacy & WellnessBlanco100100

BURNET COUNTY – 1,170 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
BSW Medical Center Marble FallsMarble Falls1,1701,170

CALDWELL COUNTY – 1,200 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Ascension Seton Lockhart Family CenterLockhart100100
ASKE Solutions, LLCLockhart800800
BJP Healthcare, LLCLockhart200200
Lockhart Family MedicineLockhart100100

GILLESPIE COUNTY – 1,200 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Hill Country Memorial HospitalFredericksburg1,2001,200

LAMPASAS COUNTY – 400 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Advent Health Rollins Brook HospitalLampasas200200
Lampasas Drug CompanyLampasas200200

LEE COUNTY – 400 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Brookshires Pharmacy 37Giddings100100
Laura Birnbaum, M.D., P.A.Giddings100100
Pieratt’s PharmacyGiddings200200

LLANO COUNTY – 300 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
HSB Pharmacy IncHorseshoe Bay100100
Corner DrugLlano100100
Hill Country Direct CareLlano100100

MASON COUNTY – 100 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Frontera Healthcare Network Mason ClinicMason100100

MILAM COUNTY – 500 doses

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
LHD Milam Co Health DeptCameron500500

