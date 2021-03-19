Texas slated for 900K first doses next week — here’s which Central Texas providers are getting vaccines

This Sept. 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows the investigational Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. Johnson & Johnson’s long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine appears to protect against symptomatic illness with just one shot – not as strong as some two-shot rivals but still potentially helpful for a world in dire need of more doses. Johnson & Johnson said Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 that in the U.S. and seven other countries, the first single-shot vaccine appears 66% effective overall at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. It was more protective against severe symptoms, 85%. (Cheryl Gerber/Johnson & Johnson via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive more than 900,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

The Texas Department of State Health Services says 685,470 doses will go to at least 481 providers in 183 counties in the state. Another 230,000 first doses will go to pharmacies and federally-qualified health centers.

Another 674,580 doses have been ordered by the state to be used as second doses.

Texas has given out more than 8.8 million doses, an increase of 1.2 million just in the last week, DSHS says. More than 6 million have gotten at least one dose, and more than 3 million are fully vaccinated.

For seniors in the state, DSHS says 59% of them have received one dose, and one in three are fully vaccinated. Nearly one in seven of all Texans at least 16 years old are now fully vaccinated as well.

DSHS says about 12 to 14 million people are currently eligible to be vaccinated under Phases 1A, 1B and 1C.

Central Texas providers expecting doses next week

Here’s a breakdown of providers within the KXAN viewing area that are expected to receive doses from next week’s allotment.

TRAVIS COUNTY – 39,610 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Austin Public Health Austin 12,000 – – 12,000 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) Austin – 11,700 – 11,700 Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield Austin 100 – – 100 Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben White Austin 100 – – 100 Seton Medical Center Austin Austin – 15,210 – 15,210 Austin Regional Clinic – Manor Manor 500 – – 500

WILLIAMSON COUNTY – 9,100 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park Cedar Park 6,000 – – 6,000 Curative Medical Associates PA Round Rock 1,000 – – 1,000 Family Medicine Assoc Of Round Rock Round Rock 500 – – 500 WCCHD Round Rock Round Rock 1,600 – – 1,600

HAYS COUNTY – 4,980 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total LHD Hays County Health Dept San Marcos – 4,680 – 4,680 San Marcos High San Marcos 300 – – 300

BASTROP COUNTY – 2,000 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total A+ Life Style Medical Group Bastrop 2,000 – – 2,000

BLANCO COUNTY – 100 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness Blanco 100 – – 100

BURNET COUNTY – 1,170 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total BSW Medical Center Marble Falls Marble Falls – 1,170 – 1,170

CALDWELL COUNTY – 1,200 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Ascension Seton Lockhart Family Center Lockhart 100 – – 100 ASKE Solutions, LLC Lockhart 800 – – 800 BJP Healthcare, LLC Lockhart 200 – – 200 Lockhart Family Medicine Lockhart 100 – – 100

GILLESPIE COUNTY – 1,200 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital Fredericksburg 1,200 – – 1,200

LAMPASAS COUNTY – 400 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital Lampasas 200 – – 200 Lampasas Drug Company Lampasas 200 – – 200

LEE COUNTY – 400 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Brookshires Pharmacy 37 Giddings 100 – – 100 Laura Birnbaum, M.D., P.A. Giddings 100 – – 100 Pieratt’s Pharmacy Giddings 200 – – 200

LLANO COUNTY – 300 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total HSB Pharmacy Inc Horseshoe Bay 100 – – 100 Corner Drug Llano 100 – – 100 Hill Country Direct Care Llano 100 – – 100

MASON COUNTY – 100 doses

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic Mason 100 – – 100

MILAM COUNTY – 500 doses