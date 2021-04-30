Texas health department cites 280K vaccine surplus, declining appointment requests

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services is expected to receive an estimated 280,000 more vaccine doses than requested by providers the week of May 2.

The surplus comes amid declining appointment requests, according to an April 30 DSHS release.

As more Texans interested and eligible in receiving their first dose are vaccinated, DSHS said it will begin its shift from large-scale vaccination to hubs to smaller operation sites. Locally, Williamson County leaders noted similar declines in demand for the vaccine and announced its Dell Diamond mass vaccination site will close.

As of late April 29, the state of Texas has administered more than 18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. With declining demand, DSHS will begin requesting doses based on providers’ demands, as opposed to receiving the state’s full allotment.

For providers, surplus doses will be available via the DSHS pharmacy and can be ordered through the department’s vaccine allocation and ordering system.

“I encourage you to consider what you can do to make one more big push to quickly vaccinate those who are willing,” DSHS Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt said in the letter. “This is our path out of the pandemic and back to normal lives.”