Texas DSHS gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution after week of winter storms

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After multiple winter storms disrupted COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas last week, the Texas Department of State Health Services will be updating the public on current rollout efforts Tuesday afternoon.

Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services Imelda Garcia, who is part of the expert vaccine allocation panel, and scientific advisor Saroj Rai, PhD will be in attendance.

“Every time there are weather issues, it can disrupt the shipping supply line, and so we do ask that providers keep that in mind as they are planning for next week’s shipments and appointments,” Garcia said before the storms impacted Texas.

The news conference is expected to start at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. KXAN.com will stream the update in this story and on the KXAN Facebook page.