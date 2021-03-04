LIVE: Texas DSHS discusses COVID-19 vaccine allocation, distribution on 1-year anniversary of 1st case

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One year after the state reported its first case of COVID-19, the Texas Department of State Health Services will share how it’s divvying up and distributing the latest vaccine shipments.

The agency will hold a virtual briefing to provide an update on vaccine distribution and allocation from Imelda Garcia, the associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, and Dr. Saroj Rai, a scientific adviser.

The experts will likely share information about the availability of the latest vaccine candidate from Johnson & Johnson. Texas received its first shipment earlier this week of more than 24,000 doses, which went to the three mass vaccination clinics in Arlington, Dallas and Houston set up by the federal government.

KXAN will provide a live stream of the DSHS briefing in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.