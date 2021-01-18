Texas DSHS reports delays in COVID-19 vaccine shipments this week

A pharmacist dilutes the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine while preparing it to administer to staff and residents at the Goodwin House Bailey’s Crossroads, a senior living community in Falls Church, Virginia, on December 30, 2020. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services says COVID-19 vaccines that were ordered on Friday and expected to arrive Monday in the state will now arrive one day late on Tuesday.

DSHS says it learned of the delays from Pfizer and its federal partners.

This week, a total of 263 vaccine providers were slated to receive doses. DSHS says 55 of those providers are impacted by the delay in shipping — including some in Travis and Williamson Counties.

Provider Doses Delayed County UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) 1,950 TRAVIS Texas Department of Criminal Justice 200 TRAVIS Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben White 100 TRAVIS Family Health And Wellness At Lake Aire 100 WILLIAMSON Providers impacted by COVID-19 vaccine shipment delays (Info: Texas Department of State Health Services)

The delays have already caused the City of San Antonio to reschedule Monday’s vaccine appointments at the Alamodome. Officials moved the appointments to Wednesday at the same times, granted that the vaccines will arrive in time.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience, but the doses that have been allocated to us by the state have not been shipped to us from the manufacturer,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, assistant city manager, in a press release. “We are hopeful that the shipment will arrive in the next 24-48 hours, allowing us to proceed with the vaccinations on Wednesday. We ask for your continued patience.”

Those who had Monday appointments will be contacted by email or phone, the city said.

The hub in Bell County was also affected by the delays. The county said the 3,900 doses it expected to receive Monday morning were not arriving on time and that those with Monday appointments would be rescheduled this week.

“Assuming the vaccines arrive no later than Tuesday, health officials have indicated all those with Monday appointments should be able to still receive their vaccines this week,” the county said.

DSHS says it ordered about 500,000 doses expected to serve as “second doses”. They are scheduled to be delivered Monday and Tuesday to providers from weeks one and two, so they can vaccinate those who have already gotten their first dose.