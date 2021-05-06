Texas DSHS is no longer allocating vaccine doses to providers — what that means moving forward

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Prepared doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, sit in a box at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Thursday it is no longer allocating COVID-19 vaccine doses to providers every week.

Instead, providers will get the chance to order how many vaccine doses they need, then have those orders filled and shipped from the DSHS Pharmacy or DSHS will place an order with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is due to the supply of COVID-19 vaccines now “regularly exceeding demand,” according to DSHS. The health agency further reported many providers are offering the vaccine to Texans without an appointment.

This also means DSHS will no longer be releasing a weekly allocation list every week or a report on doses wasted by providers.

Providers should also no longer rush to use every single dose within a week of receiving it, DSHS said, as long as doses are stored under the right conditions to lengthen shelf life. The department is also encouraging providers to vaccinate anyone willing to get a shot, even if that means opening a new vial without knowing if all the doses will be used.

The department said it is working with providers, organizations and employers to make getting a shot as convenient and easy as possible for Texans.

More than 8.3 million people in the state are fully vaccination, according to DSHS.