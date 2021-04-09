Texas allotted 1.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses next week — Travis County to get 27K, Williamson County to get 20K

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday.
DSHS is designating 796,360 of those as first doses to be distributed across 468 providers in 116 counties. The department also ordered 605,390 second doses.
Another 500,000 first and second doses are going to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers, according to DSHS. This supply is allocated directly by the federal government.
This week, Texas received fewer doses due to a reduction of 350,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. States are expected to get less supply of the J&J vaccine until a plant in Baltimore is able to help out with production, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
DSHS reported the state has now given out more than 13.6 million doses. More than 8.8 million people have gotten at least one dose, and another 5.25 million are fully vaccinated.
You can still register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler online. The form will match you with an available vaccine appointment through a participating health organization in your county.
Central Texas providers getting doses next week
Travis County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|12,000
|–
|–
|12,000
|Austin Radiological Association
|200
|–
|–
|200
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|–
|8,190
|–
|8,190
|Austin Regional Clinic
|800
|–
|–
|800
|Crossover Health Medical Group
|1,000
|–
|100
|1,100
|Lone Star Circle Of Care
|400
|–
|–
|400
|Wellmed
|500
|–
|100
|600
|E. David Pampe, M.D.
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Family Wellness Clinic Ut Austin School Of Nursing
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Guadalupe Zamora M.D., P.A.
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Jose F. Santiago M.D.
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Red River Family Practice
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|–
|–
|2,000
|2,000
|Shots For Tots St. Johns
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Auro Pharmacy
|1,200
|–
|–
|1,200
|Trinity Internal Medicine
|100
|–
|–
|100
Williamson County
|Provider
|Modern
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU Health Science Center Family Health
|100
|–
|–
|100
|WCCHD Round Rock
|1,600
|–
|–
|1,600
|Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Health Center
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Austin Regional Clinic
|1,200
|–
|–
|1,200
|Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Jarrell Medical Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Wellmed Leander
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Family Medicine
|1,000
|–
|–
|1,000
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|5,000
|11,700
|–
|15,700
Hays County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|CVS Pharmacy #10535
|–
|–
|2,000
|2,000
|Texas State University Student Health Services
|–
|–
|1,200
|1,200
|Brookshires Pharmacy 67
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Hays County Health Department
|–
|3,510
|–
|3,510
|Ascension Seton Health Center Buda
|–
|–
|100
|100
|BSWH Buda Medical Center
|500
|–
|–
|500
Bastrop County
|Provider
|Modern
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|2,000
|–
|–
|2,000
|Family Health Center At Elgin
|100
|–
|–
|100
Burnet County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Family Wellness Center, P.A.
|300
|–
|–
|300
|LSCC Family Care Center At Marble Falls
|100
|–
|–
|100
|BSW Medical Center Marble Falls
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
Fayette County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Johnson & Johnson
|Total
|Tejas Healthcare Clinic
|100
|–
|–
|100
Gillespie County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|–
|–
|600
|600
Lee County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Davam Urgent Care
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Giddings State School
|100
|–
|–
|100
Milam County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Milam County Health Department
|300
|–
|–
|300
Data concerning specific providers in Central Texas was compiled by KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon.