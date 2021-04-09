Texas allotted 1.9M COVID-19 vaccine doses next week — Travis County to get 27K, Williamson County to get 20K

A healthcare worker holds vials containing doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus as South Africa proceeds with its inoculation campaign at the Klerksdorp Hospital on February 18, 2021. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP) (Photo by PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is set to receive 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday.

DSHS is designating 796,360 of those as first doses to be distributed across 468 providers in 116 counties. The department also ordered 605,390 second doses.

Another 500,000 first and second doses are going to pharmacy locations, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers, according to DSHS. This supply is allocated directly by the federal government.

This week, Texas received fewer doses due to a reduction of 350,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. States are expected to get less supply of the J&J vaccine until a plant in Baltimore is able to help out with production, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

DSHS reported the state has now given out more than 13.6 million doses. More than 8.8 million people have gotten at least one dose, and another 5.25 million are fully vaccinated.

You can still register with the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler online. The form will match you with an available vaccine appointment through a participating health organization in your county.

Central Texas providers getting doses next week

Travis County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Austin Public Health 12,000 – – 12,000 Austin Radiological Association 200 – – 200 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) – 8,190 – 8,190 Austin Regional Clinic 800 – – 800 Crossover Health Medical Group 1,000 – 100 1,100 Lone Star Circle Of Care 400 – – 400 Wellmed 500 – 100 600 E. David Pampe, M.D. 100 – – 100 Family Wellness Clinic Ut Austin School Of Nursing 300 – – 300 Guadalupe Zamora M.D., P.A. – – 100 100 Jose F. Santiago M.D. 100 – – 100 Red River Family Practice 200 – – 200 Seton Medical Center Austin – – 2,000 2,000 Shots For Tots St. Johns 300 – – 300 Auro Pharmacy 1,200 – – 1,200 Trinity Internal Medicine 100 – – 100

Williamson County

Provider Modern Pfizer J&J Total Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU Health Science Center Family Health 100 – – 100 WCCHD Round Rock 1,600 – – 1,600 Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Health Center 100 – – 100 Austin Regional Clinic 1,200 – – 1,200 Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness 100 – – 100 Jarrell Medical Clinic – – 100 100 Wellmed Leander – – 100 100 Baylor Scott & White Round Rock Family Medicine 1,000 – – 1,000 Curative Medical Associates PA 5,000 11,700 – 15,700

Hays County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total CVS Pharmacy #10535 – – 2,000 2,000 Texas State University Student Health Services – – 1,200 1,200 Brookshires Pharmacy 67 100 – – 100 Hays County Health Department – 3,510 – 3,510 Ascension Seton Health Center Buda – – 100 100 BSWH Buda Medical Center 500 – – 500

Bastrop County

Provider Modern Pfizer J&J Total A+ Life Style Medical Group 2,000 – – 2,000 Family Health Center At Elgin 100 – – 100

Burnet County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Family Wellness Center, P.A. 300 – – 300 LSCC Family Care Center At Marble Falls 100 – – 100 BSW Medical Center Marble Falls – 1,170 – 1,170

Fayette County

Provider Moderna Pfizer Johnson & Johnson Total Tejas Healthcare Clinic 100 – – 100

Gillespie County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital – – 600 600

Lee County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Davam Urgent Care 100 – – 100 Pieratt’s Pharmacy 100 – – 100 Giddings State School 100 – – 100

Milam County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Milam County Health Department 300 – – 300

Data concerning specific providers in Central Texas was compiled by KXAN Intern Hannah Falcon.