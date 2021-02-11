Soon: Texas Department of State Health Services to provide update on vaccine rollout

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services will be providing an update on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts Thursday afternoon at 3:30.

The department plans to touch on allocation, distribution and the Johnson & Johnson application for emergency use authorization for its vaccine.

Associate Commissioner for Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services Imelda Garcia, MPH, who is part of the Expert Vaccine Allocation Panel for DSHS, and Scientific Advisor Saroj Rai, PhD will join the update.

