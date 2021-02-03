Select Texas CVS Pharmacy locations to begin administering COVID-19 vaccines next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As part of an 11-state rollout, 70 CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to those who meet eligibility requirements on Feb. 11.

On Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it will start shipping the vaccines directly to a select number of pharmacies to speed up vaccinations. CVS is included in that list. As vaccine makers increase production, more pharmacies will be able to be added to receive direct shipments.

For CVS locations ready to start vaccinations on Feb. 11, those in Phase 1A and 1B will be able to start booking appointments beginning Feb. 9 as stores get their initial shipments. Walk-ins will not be vaccinated, according to CVS.

To start out, 38,000 doses total will be distributed to the 70 Texas CVS locations, the pharmacy chain said. Locations that are part of this shipment are include those in Abilene, Amarillo, Beaumont, Brownsville, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Lubbock, Midland, Plano, San Antonio and Waco.

Although Austin is not included in the CVS locations list, the Biden administration’s vaccine plan will eventually include Walgreens, Walmart, H-E-B and Costco locations.

You must register in advance on CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without internet access can call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

Other states where a select number of CVS Pharmacy locations are participating include California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia.

You can check on the availability of vaccines in Texas online here.