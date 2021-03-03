School/child care workers now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texans who work in schools — including teachers, staff and bus drivers — are now eligible to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced, upon direction from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, eligibility will be expanded to “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

Texas DSHS says, however, that this does not change the other groups that were already prioritized. Providers will be encourage to vaccinate those 65 and older first.

The expansion comes after the statewide mask mandate was halted by Gov. Greg Abbott — causing new health fears from school communities, who must now operate under these guidelines. But several teaching associations are now looking to the Texas Education Agency to help schools be as safe as they can be right now.

Wednesday afternoon, TEA released its newest 2020-21 Public Health Planning Guidance, changes which are effective immediately.

Under new guidelines, masks will automatically be required for students, teachers or staff members however, individual school boards will be able to vote to modify or eliminate the requirement. Certain individuals will be exempt from mask-wearing, including those younger than 10, those with medical disabilities preventing it, and while eating/drinking.

In accordance with previous guidance, social distancing will still be practiced where feasible and campuses must plan for ways to reduce large, close-proximity gatherings.

The TEA recommends that schools designate a person or a group who will be responsible for responding to COVID-19 concerns.