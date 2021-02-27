Pflugerville ISD will pay employees to get COVID-19 vaccine

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville ISD employees can now get paid if they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

School district board members approved a one-time stipend for district staff who are vaccinated against COVID-19. Full time employees will receive $500 and part-time employees will receive $250.

Plugerville ISD Superintendent, Dr. Douglas Killian said the purpose of the stipend is to boost immunity in the district.

“We’re trying to get that number up and part of the reason why is we’re trying to keep our workforce working,” Killian said.

The employees will be eligible for their stipend until August 31. The district said it expects vaccine access to expand to more people by that date.