No appointments needed to get COVID-19 vaccine at COTA, 4 other sites

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several groups are making it much easier in the days ahead for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they’d like one.

Circuit of the Americas

People can drive up this weekend to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and receive a shot without making an appointment first.

The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative announced that its drive-thru clinic will not require appointments this Saturday and Sunday. COTA is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd. in Austin.

The clinic will happen on the following days and times for those 16 and above to get their free first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine:

May 1 , 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 2, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The consent of a parent or guardian is required for anyone aged 16 or 17 to get a shot, and the parent or guardian must be present and in the vehicle when they arrive at COTA for their vaccine.

Austin Latino Coalition

At least five other events will happen this Friday and Saturday aimed at getting more Latinos in the Austin area vaccinated against COVID-19. However, people do not need to be Latino to receive a vaccination.

The Austin Latino Coalition is partnering with the U.S. Hispanic Contractors Association de Austin and the Texas Department of Emergency Management to offer the shots at four separate locations. Pre-registration, identification and insurance are not required at any of the sites.

The vaccination sites are happening across Austin on the following dates and hours:

April 30 , 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Consulate General of Mexico Austin (Moderna), 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150

, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Consulate General of Mexico Austin (Moderna), 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150 April 30 , 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — San Francisco Javier Catholic Parish (Moderna), 9110 U.S. Hwy. 183

, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — San Francisco Javier Catholic Parish (Moderna), 9110 U.S. Hwy. 183 May 1 , 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — San Francisco Javier Catholic Parish (Moderna), 9110 U.S. Hwy. 183

, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — San Francisco Javier Catholic Parish (Moderna), 9110 U.S. Hwy. 183 May 1 , 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Walnut Creek Elementary School (Moderna), 401 W. Braker Lane

, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Walnut Creek Elementary School (Moderna), 401 W. Braker Lane May 1, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Crockett High School (Pfizer), 5601 Manchaca Road

Organizers point out only those 16 and older will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine at the Crockett High School location. Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present to get the shot, they said.

In a statement released Thursday, Paul Saldaña with the Austin Latino Coalition said, “Treating Latinos with dignity and respect, offering organized, compassionate and barrier free vaccine opportunities within our Latino communities is quintessential to the principles of distributive justice and equity.”

The group pointed out Thursday in its news release about the upcoming vaccine clinics that COVID-19 pandemic has harshly impacted Latino Austinites. It shared data that Latinos comprised 38% of hospitalizations, 45% of cases and nearly 50% of the deaths that happened this past year in Austin-Travis County.

More data is emerging about how effective COVID-19 vaccines are at making sure people do not get sick and reducing the chances they get others sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released data last week that shows people who are vaccinated can get COVID-19, but it is extremely uncommon.