Nearly 30% of people 16 and older in Travis County are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — State data shows nearly 30% of people aged 16 and older in Travis County are at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19, Austin Public Health announced Friday.

Data from the Texas Department of State Health Services says more than 304,000 people have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 125,000 people are fully-vaccinated — or about 12%. The county’s population in that demographic is estimated at just over 1 million people.

“We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone,” Austin Public Heath Director Stephanie Hayden-Howard said. “As supply increases and more people are able to get vaccinated, we will be able to begin a return to normalcy.”

As a COVID-19 vaccine hub, APH reported it has administered 139,452 first and second doses as of March 20.

APH said by prioritizing frontline workers and those in long-term care facilities, there have been just six reported COVID-19 cases in the two weeks prior to March 18. That’s a 98% decrease in cases when compared to the 273 new cases reported in the same time period ending Jan. 21.

“From day one, it has been critical that we protect our most vulnerable populations, and this remained important as the vaccine rollout began,” APH Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said.

“Every person living in a long-term care facility is someone’s loved one – mothers, fathers, grandmothers, and grandfathers. By prioritizing them at the beginning of vaccine distribution, additional lives were saved and it improved the ability of family members to more safely visit their loved ones in these facilities,” he said.

State data shows that of the estimated 129,438 people over the age of 65 in Travis County, more than 60% are at least partially vaccinated.