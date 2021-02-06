More than 600 people get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine thanks to Travis County, area healthcare providers

KXAN (AUSTIN) — Travis County leaders and area healthcare providers came together to administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic Saturday morning.
The vaccine was given to CommUnityCare patients and teachers and staff from local school districts, as well as Capital Metro employees who were previously vaccinated on Jan. 9.
It was all thanks to the efforts of community leaders and organizations including:
- Travis County Judge Andy Brown
- CommUnityCare
- Ascension Seton and Dell Children’s Medical Center
- Department of Pediatrics – Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin
- Austin Public Health
- Travis County Constable Precinct 4 George Morales III
Hundreds of Austin-area veterans also had the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.
The Austin VA Outpatient Clinic held the distribution on a appointment and walk-in basis for veterans 75-years and older.
Veterans who are 75-years and older can still schedule a time in the coming week to go by the clinic and get vaccinated.