More than 600 people get second dose of COVID-19 vaccine thanks to Travis County, area healthcare providers

KXAN (AUSTIN) — Travis County leaders and area healthcare providers came together to administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a drive-thru clinic Saturday morning.

The vaccine was given to CommUnityCare patients and teachers and staff from local school districts, as well as Capital Metro employees who were previously vaccinated on Jan. 9.

We got 660 people vaccinated today!



This number includes folks from the hardest hit zip codes, @CapMetroATX workers, and teachers & staff from @pfisd, @DelValleISD, and @ManorISD. These are some of our essential workers and largely people of color. pic.twitter.com/KKAVLp2AkO — Travis County Judge Andy Brown (@TravisCoJudge) February 7, 2021

It was all thanks to the efforts of community leaders and organizations including:

Travis County Judge Andy Brown

CommUnityCare

Ascension Seton and Dell Children’s Medical Center

Department of Pediatrics – Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin

Austin Public Health

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 George Morales III

Hundreds of Austin-area veterans also had the opportunity to get their COVID-19 vaccine Saturday.

The Austin VA Outpatient Clinic held the distribution on a appointment and walk-in basis for veterans 75-years and older.

Veterans who are 75-years and older can still schedule a time in the coming week to go by the clinic and get vaccinated.