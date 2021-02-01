LIST: Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses in Week 8

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services posted a list of all the health care providers in Texas that are receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the eighth week of distribution.
Austin Public Health is receiving another allotment of 12,000 Moderna doses, and the Family Emergency Rooms in Cedar Park is receiving 8,000 Moderna doses.
Baylor Scott & White in Marble Falls will get 975 Pfizer doses.
Here’s a chart of all the providers in the KXAN viewing area receiving COVID-19 vaccines doses, which vaccine they’re getting, and how many:
|Provider
|Address
|City
|County
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total Doses
|A+ Lifestyle Medical Group*
|815 W. Hwy 71
|Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|1,000
|1,000
|CommUnity Care OBGYN Batrop
|301 W. Hwy 71
|Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|200
|200
|Bastrop Family Practice
|275 Jakson St.
|Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|North Blanco Co. EMS
|105 BIll Watson Dr.
|Johnson City
|Blanco
|0
|300
|300
|BSW Medical Center Marble Falls*
|800 W. Hwy 71
|Marble Falls
|Burnet
|975
|0
|975
|Texas Dept. Criminal Justice
|800 Ellen Halbert Dr.
|Burnet
|Burnet
|0
|100
|100
|Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital
|130 Hays St.
|Luling
|Caldwell
|0
|500
|500
|Texas Dept. Criminal Justice
|1400 Industrial Blvd.
|Lockhart
|Caldwell
|0
|100
|100
|Lockhart Family Practice
|2060 S. Colorado St.
|Lockhart
|Caldwell
|0
|100
|100
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital*
|1020 S. Hwy 16
|Fredericksburg
|Gillespie
|0
|1,200
|1,200
|Hays County Health Dept.*
|401 Broadway St.
|San Marcos
|Hays
|1,950
|0
|1,950
|Austin Regional Clinic, Buda
|3420 FM 967 Ste B100
|Buda
|Hays
|0
|300
|300
|Austin Regional Clinic, Kyle
|4100 Everett Dr Ste 400
|Kyle
|Hays
|0
|300
|300
|Seton Hays Medical Center
|6001 Kyle Parkway
|Kyle
|Hays
|0
|300
|300
|Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital
|608 N. Key Ave.
|Lampasas
|Lampases
|0
|300
|300
|Corner Drug
|600 Bessemer Ave.
|Llano
|Llano
|0
|1,000
|1,000
|Austin Public Health*
|15 Waller St.
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|12,000
|12,000
|Dell Medical School, UT Austin*
|1601 Trinity Ave.
|Austin
|Travis
|1,950
|0
|1,950
|CommUnity Care North Central
|1210 W Braker Ln.
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|200
|200
|CommUnity Care Rundberg
|825 E. Rundberg Ln. Ste B1
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|200
|200
|CommUnity Care South Austin
|2529 S. 1st St.
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|200
|200
|HEB Pharmacy No. 229
|6607 S. IH 35
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Jonestown
|18220 FM 1431 Ste D
|Leander
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park*
|3620 E. Whitestone Blvd.
|Cedar Park
|Williamson
|0
|8,000
|8,000
|Williamson County and Cities Health District
|100 W 3rd St.
|Georgetown
|Williamson
|0
|500
|500
|Seton Circle of Care Senior Health
|3950 W. AW Grimes Blvd #104
|Round Rock
|Williamson
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care Taylor Health Center
|601 Mallard Ln. Ste A
|Taylor
|Williamson
|0
|100
|100
|Total Doses
|32,175
KXAN’s Tahera Rahman reported that some rural areas of Central Texas will see an increase in COVID-19 vaccines.
In Caldwell County, for example, Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital received 200 doses in Week 7. For Week 8, the Department of State Health Services has increased that to 500 vaccines.
DSHS is also set to ship doses to two additional Caldwell County facilities — 100 to the Lockhart Family Practice Center and 100 to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Lockhart.
Caldwell County does not yet have a designated hub with the state.
Bastrop County’s hub is set to receive 1,000 doses, the same as Week 7.
However, it will also see two more facilities get the vaccine in Week 8. Bastrop Family Practice is scheduled for 100 and CommUnityCare OB/GYN Bastrop will get 200 doses.