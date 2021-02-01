LIST: Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses in Week 8

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services posted a list of all the health care providers in Texas that are receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the eighth week of distribution.

Austin Public Health is receiving another allotment of 12,000 Moderna doses, and the Family Emergency Rooms in Cedar Park is receiving 8,000 Moderna doses.

Baylor Scott & White in Marble Falls will get 975 Pfizer doses.

Here’s a chart of all the providers in the KXAN viewing area receiving COVID-19 vaccines doses, which vaccine they’re getting, and how many:

Provider Address City County Pfizer Moderna Total Doses A+ Lifestyle Medical Group* 815 W. Hwy 71 Bastrop Bastrop 0 1,000 1,000 CommUnity Care OBGYN Batrop 301 W. Hwy 71 Bastrop Bastrop 0 200 200 Bastrop Family Practice 275 Jakson St. Bastrop Bastrop 0 100 100 North Blanco Co. EMS 105 BIll Watson Dr. Johnson City Blanco 0 300 300 BSW Medical Center Marble Falls* 800 W. Hwy 71 Marble Falls Burnet 975 0 975 Texas Dept. Criminal Justice 800 Ellen Halbert Dr. Burnet Burnet 0 100 100 Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital 130 Hays St. Luling Caldwell 0 500 500 Texas Dept. Criminal Justice 1400 Industrial Blvd. Lockhart Caldwell 0 100 100 Lockhart Family Practice 2060 S. Colorado St. Lockhart Caldwell 0 100 100 Hill Country Memorial Hospital* 1020 S. Hwy 16 Fredericksburg Gillespie 0 1,200 1,200 Hays County Health Dept.* 401 Broadway St. San Marcos Hays 1,950 0 1,950 Austin Regional Clinic, Buda 3420 FM 967 Ste B100 Buda Hays 0 300 300 Austin Regional Clinic, Kyle 4100 Everett Dr Ste 400 Kyle Hays 0 300 300 Seton Hays Medical Center 6001 Kyle Parkway Kyle Hays 0 300 300 Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital 608 N. Key Ave. Lampasas Lampases 0 300 300 Corner Drug 600 Bessemer Ave. Llano Llano 0 1,000 1,000 Austin Public Health* 15 Waller St. Austin Travis 0 12,000 12,000 Dell Medical School, UT Austin* 1601 Trinity Ave. Austin Travis 1,950 0 1,950 CommUnity Care North Central 1210 W Braker Ln. Austin Travis 0 200 200 CommUnity Care Rundberg 825 E. Rundberg Ln. Ste B1 Austin Travis 0 200 200 CommUnity Care South Austin 2529 S. 1st St. Austin Travis 0 200 200 HEB Pharmacy No. 229 6607 S. IH 35 Austin Travis 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at Jonestown 18220 FM 1431 Ste D Leander Travis 0 100 100 Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park* 3620 E. Whitestone Blvd. Cedar Park Williamson 0 8,000 8,000 Williamson County and Cities Health District 100 W 3rd St. Georgetown Williamson 0 500 500 Seton Circle of Care Senior Health 3950 W. AW Grimes Blvd #104 Round Rock Williamson 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care Taylor Health Center 601 Mallard Ln. Ste A Taylor Williamson 0 100 100 Total Doses 32,175 *Represents qualified vaccine hubs within their respective counties. Addresses are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccinations will take place. Contact your local provider for specific information.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman reported that some rural areas of Central Texas will see an increase in COVID-19 vaccines.

In Caldwell County, for example, Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital received 200 doses in Week 7. For Week 8, the Department of State Health Services has increased that to 500 vaccines.

DSHS is also set to ship doses to two additional Caldwell County facilities — 100 to the Lockhart Family Practice Center and 100 to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Lockhart.

Caldwell County does not yet have a designated hub with the state.

Bastrop County’s hub is set to receive 1,000 doses, the same as Week 7.

However, it will also see two more facilities get the vaccine in Week 8. Bastrop Family Practice is scheduled for 100 and CommUnityCare OB/GYN Bastrop will get 200 doses.