LIST: Which Central Texas providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses in Week 8

Texas coronavirus vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Department of State Health Services posted a list of all the health care providers in Texas that are receiving doses of the COVID-19 vaccine during the eighth week of distribution.

Austin Public Health is receiving another allotment of 12,000 Moderna doses, and the Family Emergency Rooms in Cedar Park is receiving 8,000 Moderna doses.

Baylor Scott & White in Marble Falls will get 975 Pfizer doses.

Here’s a chart of all the providers in the KXAN viewing area receiving COVID-19 vaccines doses, which vaccine they’re getting, and how many:

ProviderAddressCityCountyPfizerModernaTotal Doses
A+ Lifestyle Medical Group*815 W. Hwy 71BastropBastrop01,0001,000
CommUnity Care OBGYN Batrop301 W. Hwy 71BastropBastrop0200200
Bastrop Family Practice275 Jakson St.BastropBastrop0100100
North Blanco Co. EMS105 BIll Watson Dr.Johnson CityBlanco0300300
BSW Medical Center Marble Falls*800 W. Hwy 71Marble FallsBurnet9750975
Texas Dept. Criminal Justice800 Ellen Halbert Dr.BurnetBurnet0100100
Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital130 Hays St.LulingCaldwell0500500
Texas Dept. Criminal Justice1400 Industrial Blvd.LockhartCaldwell0100100
Lockhart Family Practice2060 S. Colorado St.LockhartCaldwell0100100
Hill Country Memorial Hospital*1020 S. Hwy 16FredericksburgGillespie01,2001,200
Hays County Health Dept.*401 Broadway St.San MarcosHays1,95001,950
Austin Regional Clinic, Buda3420 FM 967 Ste B100BudaHays0300300
Austin Regional Clinic, Kyle4100 Everett Dr Ste 400KyleHays0300300
Seton Hays Medical Center6001 Kyle ParkwayKyleHays0300300
Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital608 N. Key Ave.LampasasLampases0300300
Corner Drug600 Bessemer Ave.LlanoLlano01,0001,000
Austin Public Health*15 Waller St.AustinTravis012,00012,000
Dell Medical School, UT Austin*1601 Trinity Ave.AustinTravis1,95001,950
CommUnity Care North Central1210 W Braker Ln.AustinTravis0200200
CommUnity Care Rundberg825 E. Rundberg Ln. Ste B1AustinTravis0200200
CommUnity Care South Austin2529 S. 1st St.AustinTravis0200200
HEB Pharmacy No. 2296607 S. IH 35AustinTravis0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care at Jonestown18220 FM 1431 Ste DLeanderTravis0100100
Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park*3620 E. Whitestone Blvd.Cedar ParkWilliamson08,0008,000
Williamson County and Cities Health District100 W 3rd St.GeorgetownWilliamson0500500
Seton Circle of Care Senior Health3950 W. AW Grimes Blvd #104Round RockWilliamson0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care Taylor Health Center601 Mallard Ln. Ste ATaylorWilliamson0100100
Total Doses32,175
*Represents qualified vaccine hubs within their respective counties. Addresses are shipping addresses, not necessarily where vaccinations will take place. Contact your local provider for specific information.

KXAN’s Tahera Rahman reported that some rural areas of Central Texas will see an increase in COVID-19 vaccines.

In Caldwell County, for example, Seton Edgar B. Davis Hospital received 200 doses in Week 7. For Week 8, the Department of State Health Services has increased that to 500 vaccines.

DSHS is also set to ship doses to two additional Caldwell County facilities — 100 to the Lockhart Family Practice Center and 100 to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Lockhart.

Caldwell County does not yet have a designated hub with the state.

Bastrop County’s hub is set to receive 1,000 doses, the same as Week 7.

However, it will also see two more facilities get the vaccine in Week 8. Bastrop Family Practice is scheduled for 100 and CommUnityCare OB/GYN Bastrop will get 200 doses.

