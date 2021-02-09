LIST: Where to register for COVID-19 vaccine waitlists in Central Texas

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As pharmacies, hubs and clinics anticipate COVID-19 vaccine shipments each week, KXAN would like to provide you with a list of vaccine providers in our area that you can pre-register with to hopefully secure an appointment.

Right now, only those in Phase 1A and 1B are being prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This includes frontline health care workers, those over the age of 65 and/or people with existing medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for the disease. Many providers are following these guidelines and requirements.

It’s important to note providers will have different processes for registration, including if they are operating a waitlist or not. Additionally, their registration portals may not be open all the time and may adjust with their supply.

For a full list of vaccine providers in the state of Texas, you may use this map from the Texas Department of State Health Services. DSHS advises you to call providers ahead or scan their websites to see if they have doses available. The map also color codes the locations based off the amount and kind of vaccine doses they have available (i.e. first or second doses).

For a full list of state-designated COVID-19 vaccine hubs in Texas, visit the DSHS website here.

Did we miss a vaccine provider with an open registration form? Let us know by emailing reportit@kxan.com to add it to this list.

Bastrop County

The Bastrop County hub now has a website open so that people can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. If you need help signing up, the website points you to a support line at 1 (866) 268-2289.

You will receive an email to schedule a vaccination when it is your turn. If you did not provide an email when you signed up, someone will contact you by phone, the website reads.

Baylor Scott & White Health

BSW has opened vaccine appointments to Phase 1A and 1B Texans as of Feb. 9. To be notified of appointment availability, BSW advises you to create an online MyBSWHealth account. You will be able to access registration forms through your account when timeslots are available.

Staff will reach out to you when it is time to schedule an appointment at one of its four locations offering the vaccine or through one of its clinics if doses are available there.

If you have any questions about registration, you are encouraged to call this hotline: 1 (844) BSW-VACC

Ascension Seton (Greater Austin Area)

Right now, Ascension Seton is servicing its high-risk primary care patients, with a focus on Phase 1B. Staff members are reviewing medical records for these patients and contacting them through email, text and/or phone to schedule appointments. Walk-ins are not accepted at this time.

“It will take time to contact all eligible patients and appointment availability is determined by our vaccine allocation from the state. Vaccines are still limited at this time,” the medical group’s website said.

More information will be posted there when appointments are available.

Austin Ear, Nose & Throat Clinic

This clinic has registration for a communication list. The clinic will notify you if it has vaccines available and if you qualify to receive a dose after you fill out the form. However, this signup website doesn’t mean the clinic has doses readily available. This is just preparation for when, and if, doses are shipped to it.

Austin Public Health

Once you pre-register online and are found to be eligible and there is enough supply, APH said you will be contacted to schedule an appointment. A link will be provided to you via email to do this.

If you or someone you know do not have internet connection, call (512) 972-5560 for assistance with pre-registering.

CVS Pharmacy

Select CVS Pharmacy locations in Texas will be administering doses starting Feb. 12 if shipments arrive on time. You can check vaccine availability online here. Registration will open Feb. 11, and you must register on CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without internet access can call CVS customer service at (800) 746-7287.

Once slots are available and if you’re eligible, you’ll be able to schedule both first and second doses through those online options. The vaccine will be free through insurance or a government program (including Medicaid/Medicare) for the uninsured.

Hays County

The Hays County hub has been getting a little less than 2,000 doses each week. If you are Phase 1A and 1B, you can pre-register online here. There will be different options for both phases.

H-E-B

Registration is open right now for Phase 1A and 1B at some H-E-B locations in Texas. You must make an appointment, no walk-ins will be accepted. H-E-B’s registration portal allows you to see how many appointment slots are available up front. It’s best to keep checking back to see when those timeslots open.

You will be able to schedule your second dose 28 days after your first dose at the same H-E-B location. H-E-B said it will reach out to help you schedule your second dose through email or phone.

If you have any questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, H-E-B encourages you to call 1 (800) 811-8620 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for help.

Hill Country Memorial Hospital

Hill Country Memorial Hospital has a COVID-19 vaccination interest form for those eligible available on its website. This doesn’t mean the hospital has doses readily available, but by filling out this form, staff will be able to contact you when it is time to schedule an appointment.

Randalls

The Randalls registration for the COVID-19 vaccine takes you to a scheduler that includes all brands under the Albertsons Companies umbrella. From there, you will be able to enter your zip code and adjust the mile radius to find locations closest to you.

The portal does ask only eligible people to sign up right now, which are Phases 1A and 1B. You must bring proof of your eligibility status to your appointment, the website said.

You can also sign up to get information about the COVID-19 from Randalls online here. This is not registration for a vaccine appointment.

Tarrytown Pharmacy

Tarrytown Pharmacy has a communication list you can register for, meaning if it receives doses and appointments are available, staff will contact you via email. Signing up for the list doesn’t mean Tarrytown has doses readily available at that time.

Emails from staff will have a unique scheduling link for people to book an appointment.

All communications about the COVID-19 vaccine from Tarrytown will arrive through emails.

UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)

UT Health has different pre-registration forms for Phase 1A and 1B, as well as if you’re faculty, a student or staff member that falls under those phases.

UT Health said appointments will be scheduled when doses are allocated by the Texas Department of State Health Services, shipped and delivered. This could take weeks. Additionally, UT Health said on Feb. 3 that more than 100,000 people are pre-registered and it could take weeks, even months, to get through them.

Walgreens

Vaccinations in select Walgreens stores will begin Feb. 12. It is not publicly listed right now as to how many Texas stores will be administering doses, but you can continue to check availability and also pre-register with Walgreens online here. You must meet state eligibility criteria.

You’ll need to be signed into a Walgreens.com pharmacy account to access the pre-registration link. Then you will go through a short screening. If you’re eligible, you’ll get to choose a location and time for an appointment. Appointments for both your first and second doses can be scheduled at one time.

The webpage also lists items you must bring to your appointment, which you should plan to arrive 15 minutes early to.

Williamson County

The Williamson County hub is administering its vaccines through Family Hospital Systems. You can pre-register for the waitlist online here. The county will schedule appointments according to the date and time someone pre-registered and determine urgency. You will be contacted by email or phone when it is your turn to schedule.

If you don’t have a unique email address, you can call (512) 943-1600 to help you. Williamson County also has Vaccine Registration Technical Assistance (VRTA) centers open to help people with its pre-registration process. You can visit First Baptist Church in Taylor on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. if you need help completing the online process. No appointment is needed for this.