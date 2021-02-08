LIST: Central Texas providers receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Week 9

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Of more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines first doses Texas is getting from the federal government, nearly 35,000 are headed to Central Texas health care providers, the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website shows.
Austin Public Health is expected to get its weekly 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Dell Medical School is expected to receive an allotment of both Pfizer and Moderna doses, 1,950 and 1,000, respectively.
In Williamson County, Family Emergency Rooms is expected to receive 8,000 Moderna doses and is the only hub in the county on this week’s list.
In Hays County, the county health department is expecting 1,950 Pfizer doses.
Here’s a list of all the Central Texas providers expected to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week:
|Provider
|City
|County
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|A+ Lifestyle Medical Group*
|Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|1,000
|1,000
|DSHS Elgin
|Elgin
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care
|Bastrop
|Bastrop
|0
|100
|100
|BSW Marble Falls*
|Marble Falls
|Burnet
|975
|0
|975
|Lone Star Circle of Care
|Marble Falls
|Burnet
|0
|100
|100
|DSHS Lockhart
|Lockhart
|Caldwell
|0
|300
|300
|DismukesRX
|Luling
|Caldwell
|0
|200
|200
|Seton Edgar Davis Hospital
|Luling
|Caldwell
|0
|200
|200
|Hays Co. Health Dept.*
|San Marcos
|Hays
|1,950
|0
|1,950
|First Medical Response
|Austin
|Hays
|0
|900
|900
|Frontera Healthcare Network
|Mason
|Mason
|0
|200
|200
|Milam Co. Health Dept.
|Cameron
|Milam
|0
|300
|300
|Brookshires Pharmacy
|Rockdale
|Milam
|0
|100
|100
|Austin Public Health*
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|12,000
|12,000
|Dell Medical School*
|Austin
|Travis
|1,950
|1,000
|2,950
|Texas DPS
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|500
|500
|Austin Public Safety Wellness Center
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|500
|500
|Wellmed Ben White
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|400
|400
|Wellmed Pflugerville
|Pflugerville
|Travis
|0
|400
|400
|Wellmed St. John’s
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|400
|400
|CommUnity Care North Central
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|200
|200
|CommUnity Care ARCH
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|200
|200
|CommUnity Car David Powell
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|200
|200
|CommUnity Care Hancock
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|200
|200
|CommUnity Care Care Connection
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|CommUnity Care Rundberg
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|CommUnity Care South Austin
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|CommUnity Care SE Health
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care Collinfield
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of El Buen Samaritano
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care NW
|Austin
|Travis
|0
|100
|100
|Family Emergency Rooms*
|Cedar Park
|Williamson
|0
|8,000
|8,000
|Williamson Co. Cities and Health District
|Round Rock
|Williamson
|0
|1,000
|1,000
|Wellmed Leander
|Leander
|Williamson
|0
|400
|400
|Lone Star Circle of Care Cedar Park
|Cedar Park
|Williamson
|0
|100
|100
|Lake Aire Medical Center
|Georgetown
|Williamson
|0
|100
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU
|Round Rock
|Williamson
|0
|100
|100
|Total Doses
|34,775
The Texas Department of State Health Services asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to a total of 358 providers in 135 counties in Texas, which includes 85 hubs.
Another 273 providers focused on serving older adults will get doses next week as well. These providers include health departments, pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers, community and rural clinics and some medical practices specialized in care for that age group.
DSHS said providers should accommodate people who are 75 or older because they remain at a high risk for more severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. The state suggested they can do this by setting aside some doses specifically for older adults and serving them during special hours or working with local partners to conduct in-home vaccinations.
The state is getting another 330,925 doses intended to be used as second doses for people who were previously vaccinated, DSHS stated.
So far, DSHS said providers in the state have given out nearly 2.9 million doses. More than 2.2 million have gotten at least one dose and nearly 670,000 have been fully vaccinated.