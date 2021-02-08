LIST: Central Texas providers receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Week 9

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Of more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines first doses Texas is getting from the federal government, nearly 35,000 are headed to Central Texas health care providers, the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website shows.

Austin Public Health is expected to get its weekly 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Dell Medical School is expected to receive an allotment of both Pfizer and Moderna doses, 1,950 and 1,000, respectively.

In Williamson County, Family Emergency Rooms is expected to receive 8,000 Moderna doses and is the only hub in the county on this week’s list.

In Hays County, the county health department is expecting 1,950 Pfizer doses.

Here’s a list of all the Central Texas providers expected to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week:

ProviderCityCountyPfizerModernaTotal
A+ Lifestyle Medical Group*BastropBastrop01,0001,000
DSHS ElginElginBastrop0100100
Lone Star Circle of CareBastropBastrop0100100
BSW Marble Falls*Marble FallsBurnet9750975
Lone Star Circle of CareMarble FallsBurnet0100100
DSHS LockhartLockhartCaldwell0300300
DismukesRXLulingCaldwell0200200
Seton Edgar Davis HospitalLulingCaldwell0200200
Hays Co. Health Dept.*San MarcosHays1,95001,950
First Medical ResponseAustinHays0900900
Frontera Healthcare NetworkMasonMason0200200
Milam Co. Health Dept.CameronMilam0300300
Brookshires PharmacyRockdaleMilam0100100
Austin Public Health*AustinTravis012,00012,000
Dell Medical School*AustinTravis1,9501,0002,950
Texas DPSAustinTravis0500500
Austin Public Safety Wellness CenterAustinTravis0500500
Wellmed Ben WhiteAustinTravis0400400
Wellmed PflugervillePflugervilleTravis0400400
Wellmed St. John’sAustinTravis0400400
CommUnity Care North CentralAustinTravis0200200
CommUnity Care ARCHAustinTravis0200200
CommUnity Car David PowellAustinTravis0200200
CommUnity Care HancockAustinTravis0200200
CommUnity Care Care ConnectionAustinTravis0100100
CommUnity Care RundbergAustinTravis0100100
CommUnity Care South AustinAustinTravis0100100
CommUnity Care SE HealthAustinTravis0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care CollinfieldAustinTravis0100100
Lone Star Circle of El Buen SamaritanoAustinTravis0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care NWAustinTravis0100100
Family Emergency Rooms*Cedar ParkWilliamson08,0008,000
Williamson Co. Cities and Health DistrictRound RockWilliamson01,0001,000
Wellmed LeanderLeanderWilliamson0400400
Lone Star Circle of Care Cedar ParkCedar ParkWilliamson0100100
Lake Aire Medical CenterGeorgetownWilliamson0100100
Lone Star Circle of Care TAMURound RockWilliamson0100100
Total Doses34,775
*denotes vaccine hub in its respective county. Info from Texas DSHS

The Texas Department of State Health Services asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to a total of 358 providers in 135 counties in Texas, which includes 85 hubs.

Another 273 providers focused on serving older adults will get doses next week as well. These providers include health departments, pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers, community and rural clinics and some medical practices specialized in care for that age group.

DSHS said providers should accommodate people who are 75 or older because they remain at a high risk for more severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. The state suggested they can do this by setting aside some doses specifically for older adults and serving them during special hours or working with local partners to conduct in-home vaccinations.

The state is getting another 330,925 doses intended to be used as second doses for people who were previously vaccinated, DSHS stated.

So far, DSHS said providers in the state have given out nearly 2.9 million doses. More than 2.2 million have gotten at least one dose and nearly 670,000 have been fully vaccinated.

