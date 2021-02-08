LIST: Central Texas providers receiving COVID-19 vaccines in Week 9

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Of more than 400,000 COVID-19 vaccines first doses Texas is getting from the federal government, nearly 35,000 are headed to Central Texas health care providers, the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website shows.

Austin Public Health is expected to get its weekly 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, and Dell Medical School is expected to receive an allotment of both Pfizer and Moderna doses, 1,950 and 1,000, respectively.

In Williamson County, Family Emergency Rooms is expected to receive 8,000 Moderna doses and is the only hub in the county on this week’s list.

In Hays County, the county health department is expecting 1,950 Pfizer doses.

Here’s a list of all the Central Texas providers expected to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine doses this week:

Provider City County Pfizer Moderna Total A+ Lifestyle Medical Group* Bastrop Bastrop 0 1,000 1,000 DSHS Elgin Elgin Bastrop 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care Bastrop Bastrop 0 100 100 BSW Marble Falls* Marble Falls Burnet 975 0 975 Lone Star Circle of Care Marble Falls Burnet 0 100 100 DSHS Lockhart Lockhart Caldwell 0 300 300 DismukesRX Luling Caldwell 0 200 200 Seton Edgar Davis Hospital Luling Caldwell 0 200 200 Hays Co. Health Dept.* San Marcos Hays 1,950 0 1,950 First Medical Response Austin Hays 0 900 900 Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Mason 0 200 200 Milam Co. Health Dept. Cameron Milam 0 300 300 Brookshires Pharmacy Rockdale Milam 0 100 100 Austin Public Health* Austin Travis 0 12,000 12,000 Dell Medical School* Austin Travis 1,950 1,000 2,950 Texas DPS Austin Travis 0 500 500 Austin Public Safety Wellness Center Austin Travis 0 500 500 Wellmed Ben White Austin Travis 0 400 400 Wellmed Pflugerville Pflugerville Travis 0 400 400 Wellmed St. John’s Austin Travis 0 400 400 CommUnity Care North Central Austin Travis 0 200 200 CommUnity Care ARCH Austin Travis 0 200 200 CommUnity Car David Powell Austin Travis 0 200 200 CommUnity Care Hancock Austin Travis 0 200 200 CommUnity Care Care Connection Austin Travis 0 100 100 CommUnity Care Rundberg Austin Travis 0 100 100 CommUnity Care South Austin Austin Travis 0 100 100 CommUnity Care SE Health Austin Travis 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care Collinfield Austin Travis 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of El Buen Samaritano Austin Travis 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care NW Austin Travis 0 100 100 Family Emergency Rooms* Cedar Park Williamson 0 8,000 8,000 Williamson Co. Cities and Health District Round Rock Williamson 0 1,000 1,000 Wellmed Leander Leander Williamson 0 400 400 Lone Star Circle of Care Cedar Park Cedar Park Williamson 0 100 100 Lake Aire Medical Center Georgetown Williamson 0 100 100 Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU Round Rock Williamson 0 100 100 Total Doses 34,775 *denotes vaccine hub in its respective county. Info from Texas DSHS

The Texas Department of State Health Services asked the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ship those doses to a total of 358 providers in 135 counties in Texas, which includes 85 hubs.

Another 273 providers focused on serving older adults will get doses next week as well. These providers include health departments, pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers, community and rural clinics and some medical practices specialized in care for that age group.

DSHS said providers should accommodate people who are 75 or older because they remain at a high risk for more severe symptoms, hospitalization and death. The state suggested they can do this by setting aside some doses specifically for older adults and serving them during special hours or working with local partners to conduct in-home vaccinations.

The state is getting another 330,925 doses intended to be used as second doses for people who were previously vaccinated, DSHS stated.

So far, DSHS said providers in the state have given out nearly 2.9 million doses. More than 2.2 million have gotten at least one dose and nearly 670,000 have been fully vaccinated.