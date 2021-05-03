LIST: APH getting half of typical COVID-19 vaccine order this week as demand levels out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The demand for COVID-19 vaccine appointments is declining, and the state is expected to get about 280,000 more vaccine doses than providers requested this week.

More than 8 million Texans are fully vaccinated and 11.1 million have received at least one shot, according to data pulled Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 18.4 million doses have been given out of 25.4 million allocated.

In Travis County, Austin Public Health is scheduled to receive 6,000 Moderna vaccine doses, half of the typical order of 12,000. Like other counties in Texas, APH is shifting its vaccine strategy to include a neighborhood model with smaller, more localized vaccine clinics while still operating mass vaccination sites. Eventually, the neighborhood model will take over as the primary way to get a vaccine and the larger sites will provide a “safety net” for those who don’t have health insurance.

DSHS data shows that 78% of the county’s population 65 years or older have received at least one shot, and 65% are fully vaccinated. Of the population aged 16 years and older, 57% have received one and 41% are fully vaccinated.

Williamson County announced it will discontinue large-scale vaccination sites, along with ending centralized waitlists. The county’s vaccination partner Curative is getting both Moderna Pfizer vaccines this week — 5,000 of Modern and 11,700 of Pfizer — and Family Emergency Rooms is receiving 8,190 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In Bastrop County, A+ Lifestyle Medical Group is scheduled to receive 5,000 Moderna doses.

Here are the vaccine dose allocations for counties in the KXAN viewing area:

Travis County

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Austin Public Health Austin 6,000 – – 6,000 38th Street Pharmacy Austin 100 – – 100 APH Immunization Program Austin 400 – – 400 B. Lynne Gray, MD Austin 100 – – 100 BSW Riverplace Austin 500 – – 500 Capital Otolaryngology Austin 100 – – 100 CommUnity Care Rundberg Austin 300 – – 300 CommUnity Care Rosewood Austin 1,000 – – 1,000 Concentra Urgent Care Austin 300 3,510 – 3,810 Crossover Health Austin 100 – – 100 Dell Laser Consultants Austin 100 – – 100 Dental Care of Austin Austin 100 – – 100 East Austin Medicine Shop Austin 100 – – 100 Family Wellness Clinic, UT Nursing Austin 100 – – 100 ICU Medical, Inc. Austin 100 – – 100 Interventional Pain Associates Austin 100 – – 100 Knight Doctor, PLLC Austin 100 – – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care, Collinfield Austin 100 – – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care, El Buen Samaritano Austin 300 – – 300 Lone Star Circle of Care, Ben White Austin 100 – – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care, Northwest Austin 100 – – 100 Marchand and Associates Austin 200 – – 200 Medical Arts Internal Medicine Austin 100 – – 100 Neal Johnson, MD Austin 100 – – 100 Northwest Hills at Davenport Austin 100 – – 100 Peoples Pharmacy Austin 100 – – 100 Point of Care Health Services, LLC Austin 200 – – 200 Robert Thoreson, D.O. Austin – – 100 100 Seton Family of Doctors, Westlake Austin 100 – – 100 Seton Medical Center Austin – 3,510 – 3,510 Auro Pharmacy Austin 300 – – 300 Southwest Pediatrics Associates Austin – 1,170 – 1,170 Stonegate Pharmacy Austin 100 – – 100 Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice Austin 100 – – 100 Total Primary Care Austin – – 100 100 Vaccine Machine Austin 500 – – 500 Yun W. Kim, MD, PA Austin 300 – – 300 Travis County Sheriff’s Office Del Valle 300 – – 300 Broadmoor Healthcare Pflugerville 400 – – 400

Williamson County

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Ascension Seton Primary Care Austin 100 – – 100 Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park – 8,190 – 8,190 Family Health and Wellness, Lake Aire Georgetown 100 – – 100 Curative Round Rock 5,000 11,700 – 16,700 Eixsys Healthcare System Round Rock 100 – – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care, TAMU Round Rock 100 – – 100 Pediatric Urgent Care Round Rock 200 – – 200 Seton Circle of Care Senior Health Round Rock 100 – – 100

Hays County

Provider City Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Solutions Pharmacy Drippings Springs – 1,170 – 1,170 Kyle ER & Hospital Kyle 100 – – 100 B&J Pharmacy San Marcos 200 – – 200 Brookshires Pharmacy Wimberley 100 – – 100

Other counties