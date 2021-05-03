LIST: APH getting half of typical COVID-19 vaccine order this week as demand levels out

Texas Coronavirus Vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The demand for COVID-19 vaccine appointments is declining, and the state is expected to get about 280,000 more vaccine doses than providers requested this week.

More than 8 million Texans are fully vaccinated and 11.1 million have received at least one shot, according to data pulled Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 18.4 million doses have been given out of 25.4 million allocated.

In Travis County, Austin Public Health is scheduled to receive 6,000 Moderna vaccine doses, half of the typical order of 12,000. Like other counties in Texas, APH is shifting its vaccine strategy to include a neighborhood model with smaller, more localized vaccine clinics while still operating mass vaccination sites. Eventually, the neighborhood model will take over as the primary way to get a vaccine and the larger sites will provide a “safety net” for those who don’t have health insurance.

DSHS data shows that 78% of the county’s population 65 years or older have received at least one shot, and 65% are fully vaccinated. Of the population aged 16 years and older, 57% have received one and 41% are fully vaccinated.

Williamson County announced it will discontinue large-scale vaccination sites, along with ending centralized waitlists. The county’s vaccination partner Curative is getting both Moderna Pfizer vaccines this week — 5,000 of Modern and 11,700 of Pfizer — and Family Emergency Rooms is receiving 8,190 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

In Bastrop County, A+ Lifestyle Medical Group is scheduled to receive 5,000 Moderna doses.

Here are the vaccine dose allocations for counties in the KXAN viewing area:

Travis County

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Austin Public HealthAustin6,0006,000
38th Street PharmacyAustin100100
APH Immunization ProgramAustin400400
B. Lynne Gray, MDAustin100100
BSW RiverplaceAustin500500
Capital OtolaryngologyAustin100100
CommUnity Care RundbergAustin300300
CommUnity Care RosewoodAustin1,0001,000
Concentra Urgent CareAustin3003,5103,810
Crossover HealthAustin100100
Dell Laser ConsultantsAustin100100
Dental Care of AustinAustin100100
East Austin Medicine ShopAustin100100
Family Wellness Clinic, UT NursingAustin100100
ICU Medical, Inc.Austin100100
Interventional Pain AssociatesAustin100100
Knight Doctor, PLLCAustin100100
Lone Star Circle of Care, CollinfieldAustin100100
Lone Star Circle of Care, El Buen SamaritanoAustin300300
Lone Star Circle of Care, Ben WhiteAustin 100100
Lone Star Circle of Care, NorthwestAustin100100
Marchand and AssociatesAustin200200
Medical Arts Internal MedicineAustin100100
Neal Johnson, MDAustin100100
Northwest Hills at DavenportAustin100100
Peoples PharmacyAustin100100
Point of Care Health Services, LLCAustin200200
Robert Thoreson, D.O.Austin100100
Seton Family of Doctors, WestlakeAustin100100
Seton Medical CenterAustin3,5103,510
Auro PharmacyAustin300300
Southwest Pediatrics AssociatesAustin1,1701,170
Stonegate PharmacyAustin100100
Texas Dept. of Criminal JusticeAustin100100
Total Primary CareAustin100100
Vaccine MachineAustin500500
Yun W. Kim, MD, PAAustin300300
Travis County Sheriff’s OfficeDel Valle300300
Broadmoor HealthcarePflugerville400400

Williamson County

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Ascension Seton Primary CareAustin100100
Family Emergency RoomsCedar Park8,1908,190
Family Health and Wellness, Lake AireGeorgetown100100
CurativeRound Rock5,00011,70016,700
Eixsys Healthcare SystemRound Rock100100
Lone Star Circle of Care, TAMURound Rock100100
Pediatric Urgent CareRound Rock200200
Seton Circle of Care Senior HealthRound Rock100100

Hays County

ProviderCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
Solutions PharmacyDrippings Springs1,1701,170
Kyle ER & HospitalKyle100100
B&J PharmacySan Marcos200200
Brookshires PharmacyWimberley100100

Other counties

ProviderCountyCityModernaPfizerJ&JTotal
A+ Lifestyle Medical GroupBastropBastrop5,0005,000
Elgin Medicine ShopBastropElgin100100
Blanco Pharmacy & WellnessBlancoBlanco100100
BSW Marble FallsBurnetMarble Falls1,1701,170
Children’s Health CenterBurnet Marble Falls100100
Texas Dept. of Criminal JusticeCaldwellLockhart200200
Pharm House DrugFayetteLa Grange100100
Valu-Med PharmacyGillespieFredericksburg200200
Brookshires PharmacyLeeGiddings100100
Pieratt’s PharmacyLeeGiddings100100
HSB PharmacyLlanoHorseshoe Bay100100
Milam Co. Health Dept.MilamCameron300300
Texas Dept. of Criminal JusticeSan SabaSan Saba100100

