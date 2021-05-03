LIST: APH getting half of typical COVID-19 vaccine order this week as demand levels out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The demand for COVID-19 vaccine appointments is declining, and the state is expected to get about 280,000 more vaccine doses than providers requested this week.
More than 8 million Texans are fully vaccinated and 11.1 million have received at least one shot, according to data pulled Monday from the Texas Department of State Health Services. More than 18.4 million doses have been given out of 25.4 million allocated.
In Travis County, Austin Public Health is scheduled to receive 6,000 Moderna vaccine doses, half of the typical order of 12,000. Like other counties in Texas, APH is shifting its vaccine strategy to include a neighborhood model with smaller, more localized vaccine clinics while still operating mass vaccination sites. Eventually, the neighborhood model will take over as the primary way to get a vaccine and the larger sites will provide a “safety net” for those who don’t have health insurance.
DSHS data shows that 78% of the county’s population 65 years or older have received at least one shot, and 65% are fully vaccinated. Of the population aged 16 years and older, 57% have received one and 41% are fully vaccinated.
Williamson County announced it will discontinue large-scale vaccination sites, along with ending centralized waitlists. The county’s vaccination partner Curative is getting both Moderna Pfizer vaccines this week — 5,000 of Modern and 11,700 of Pfizer — and Family Emergency Rooms is receiving 8,190 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
In Bastrop County, A+ Lifestyle Medical Group is scheduled to receive 5,000 Moderna doses.
Here are the vaccine dose allocations for counties in the KXAN viewing area:
Travis County
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|Austin
|6,000
|–
|–
|6,000
|38th Street Pharmacy
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|APH Immunization Program
|Austin
|400
|–
|–
|400
|B. Lynne Gray, MD
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|BSW Riverplace
|Austin
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Capital Otolaryngology
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|CommUnity Care Rundberg
|Austin
|300
|–
|–
|300
|CommUnity Care Rosewood
|Austin
|1,000
|–
|–
|1,000
|Concentra Urgent Care
|Austin
|300
|3,510
|–
|3,810
|Crossover Health
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Dell Laser Consultants
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Dental Care of Austin
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|East Austin Medicine Shop
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Family Wellness Clinic, UT Nursing
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|ICU Medical, Inc.
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Interventional Pain Associates
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Knight Doctor, PLLC
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Collinfield
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care, El Buen Samaritano
|Austin
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Ben White
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care, Northwest
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Marchand and Associates
|Austin
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Medical Arts Internal Medicine
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Neal Johnson, MD
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Northwest Hills at Davenport
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Peoples Pharmacy
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Point of Care Health Services, LLC
|Austin
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Robert Thoreson, D.O.
|Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Seton Family of Doctors, Westlake
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Seton Medical Center
|Austin
|–
|3,510
|–
|3,510
|Auro Pharmacy
|Austin
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Southwest Pediatrics Associates
|Austin
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
|Stonegate Pharmacy
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Total Primary Care
|Austin
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Vaccine Machine
|Austin
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Yun W. Kim, MD, PA
|Austin
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Travis County Sheriff’s Office
|Del Valle
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Broadmoor Healthcare
|Pflugerville
|400
|–
|–
|400
Williamson County
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Ascension Seton Primary Care
|Austin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Family Emergency Rooms
|Cedar Park
|–
|8,190
|–
|8,190
|Family Health and Wellness, Lake Aire
|Georgetown
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Curative
|Round Rock
|5,000
|11,700
|–
|16,700
|Eixsys Healthcare System
|Round Rock
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care, TAMU
|Round Rock
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Pediatric Urgent Care
|Round Rock
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Seton Circle of Care Senior Health
|Round Rock
|100
|–
|–
|100
Hays County
|Provider
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Solutions Pharmacy
|Drippings Springs
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
|Kyle ER & Hospital
|Kyle
|100
|–
|–
|100
|B&J Pharmacy
|San Marcos
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Brookshires Pharmacy
|Wimberley
|100
|–
|–
|100
Other counties
|Provider
|County
|City
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|A+ Lifestyle Medical Group
|Bastrop
|Bastrop
|5,000
|–
|–
|5,000
|Elgin Medicine Shop
|Bastrop
|Elgin
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness
|Blanco
|Blanco
|100
|–
|–
|100
|BSW Marble Falls
|Burnet
|Marble Falls
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
|Children’s Health Center
|Burnet
|Marble Falls
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice
|Caldwell
|Lockhart
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Pharm House Drug
|Fayette
|La Grange
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Valu-Med Pharmacy
|Gillespie
|Fredericksburg
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Brookshires Pharmacy
|Lee
|Giddings
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|Lee
|Giddings
|100
|–
|–
|100
|HSB Pharmacy
|Llano
|Horseshoe Bay
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Milam Co. Health Dept.
|Milam
|Cameron
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice
|San Saba
|San Saba
|100
|–
|–
|100