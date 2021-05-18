LIST: 38 Austin pharmacies stocked with Pfizer vaccines for children 12+

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the FDA’s May 10 authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 and up, 38 Austin pharmacy locations have Pfizer vaccine in stock and are prepared to vaccine kids, as of noon on Tuesday.
Children ages 12 and older are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine, per FDA guidelines. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved for adolescent use.
See which Austin pharmacies carry COVID-19 vaccines and which are in stock.
CVS Pharmacy
Children ages 12-15 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at CVS locations, according to the company’s COVID-19 page.
“Because the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is currently the only authorized vaccine for children in this age group, we recommend making an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app at a nearby location that has the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to ensure there is adequate supply and availability,” a company statement read. “Walk-ins are also accepted.”
In stock Austin locations:
- 500 Congress Ave., Austin: 512-474-2380
- 2101 S. Lamar Blvd., Unit B, Austin: 512-383-8522
- 2610 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin: 512-477-1261
- 4405 E. Riverside Drive, Austin: 512-447-7272
- 2927 Guadalupe St., Austin: 512-474-2323
- 3201 Bee Caves Road, Austin: 512-327-1843
- 2213 Airport Blvd., Austin: 512-993-3994
- 5526 S. Congress Ave., Austin: 512-462-3820
- 5256 Burnet Road, Ste. B, Austin: 512-452-9471
- 1701 Briarcliff Blvd., Austin: 512-928-1705
- 1950 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin: 512-443-3734
H-E-B
Customers ages 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at H-E-B locations. Appointments are required for vaccines except during H-E-B’s walk-in time slots, running from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In stock Austin locations:
- 2400 S. Congress Ave., Austin: 512-442-2354
- 1601 Trinity St., Bldg. A, Ste. 105, Austin: 512-320-9998
- 2701 E. 7th St., Austin: 512-478-7328
- 2508 E. Riverside Drive, Austin: 512-448-3544
- 1000 E. 41st St., Austin: 512-459-6513
- 1801 E. 51st St., Bldg. D, Austin: 512-474-2199
- 6607 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin: 512-441-9266
- 5808 Burnet Road, Austin: 512-453-8864
- 6900 Brodie Lane, Austin: 512-891-8900
- 701 N. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. C, Austin: 512-732-9930
Lamar Plaza Drug Store
Lamar Plaza Drug Store offers Pfizer appointments for individuals ages 12 and up.
In stock Austin locations:
- 1509 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 550, Austin: 512-442-6777
Walgreens
Walgreens offers appointments for children ages 12 and older to be vaccinated. Parents or legal guardians must accompany minors during their COVID-19 vaccinations.
In stock Austin locations:
- 1920 E. Riverside Drive, Bldg. B, Austin: 512-326-5228
- 2501 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin: 512-443-7534
- 1144 Airport Blvd., Austin: 512-929-0691
- 3700 Bee Caves Road, West Lake Hills: 512-732-0256
- 4501 Guadalupe St., Austin: 512-323-6098
- 5600 S. 1st St., Austin: 512-441-4747
- 5345 N. I-35, Austin: 512-452-9452
- 6721 S. Congress Ave., Austin: 512-707-8245
- 5819 Burnet Road, Austin: 512-687-2212
- 6812 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin: 512-458-4269
Austin Regional Clinic
Pfizer doses are available to children ages 12 and older at Austin Regional Clinic, according to the clinic’s COVID-19 vaccination page.
In stock Austin locations:
- 3828 S. 1st St., Austin: 512-443-1311
Walmart
Walmart began administering vaccines to children ages 12 and older on May 13. Vaccines are available via appointment or walk-up.
In stock Austin locations:
- 710 E. Ben White Blvd., Austin: 512-443-6601
38th St. Pharmacy
38th St. Pharmacy is now offering Pfizer vaccine appointments for adolescents.
In stock Austin locations:
- 711 W. 38th St., Ste. C3, Austin: 512-458-3784
Randalls Pharmacy
Children ages 12 and older can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Randalls’ pharmacy.
In stock Austin locations:
- 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 500, Austin: 512-329-7408
- 1500 W. 35th St., Austin: 512-458-5182
- 6600 S. Mopac Expressway, Austin: 512-891-4350