LIST: 38 Austin pharmacies stocked with Pfizer vaccines for children 12+

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Following the FDA’s May 10 authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 and up, 38 Austin pharmacy locations have Pfizer vaccine in stock and are prepared to vaccine kids, as of noon on Tuesday.

Children ages 12 and older are only authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine, per FDA guidelines. Moderna and the Johnson & Johnson vaccines have not yet been approved for adolescent use.

See which Austin pharmacies carry COVID-19 vaccines and which are in stock.

CVS Pharmacy

Children ages 12-15 are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine at CVS locations, according to the company’s COVID-19 page.

“Because the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is currently the only authorized vaccine for children in this age group, we recommend making an appointment online at cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app at a nearby location that has the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to ensure there is adequate supply and availability,” a company statement read. “Walk-ins are also accepted.”

In stock Austin locations:

500 Congress Ave., Austin: 512-474-2380

2101 S. Lamar Blvd., Unit B, Austin: 512-383-8522

2610 Lake Austin Blvd., Austin: 512-477-1261

4405 E. Riverside Drive, Austin: 512-447-7272

2927 Guadalupe St., Austin: 512-474-2323

3201 Bee Caves Road, Austin: 512-327-1843

2213 Airport Blvd., Austin: 512-993-3994

5526 S. Congress Ave., Austin: 512-462-3820

5256 Burnet Road, Ste. B, Austin: 512-452-9471

1701 Briarcliff Blvd., Austin: 512-928-1705

1950 W. William Cannon Drive, Austin: 512-443-3734

H-E-B

Customers ages 12 years and older are eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at H-E-B locations. Appointments are required for vaccines except during H-E-B’s walk-in time slots, running from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In stock Austin locations:

2400 S. Congress Ave., Austin: 512-442-2354

1601 Trinity St., Bldg. A, Ste. 105, Austin: 512-320-9998

2701 E. 7th St., Austin: 512-478-7328

2508 E. Riverside Drive, Austin: 512-448-3544

1000 E. 41st St., Austin: 512-459-6513

1801 E. 51st St., Bldg. D, Austin: 512-474-2199

6607 S. I-35 Frontage Road, Austin: 512-441-9266

5808 Burnet Road, Austin: 512-453-8864

6900 Brodie Lane, Austin: 512-891-8900

701 N. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. C, Austin: 512-732-9930

Lamar Plaza Drug Store

Lamar Plaza Drug Store offers Pfizer appointments for individuals ages 12 and up.

In stock Austin locations:

1509 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 550, Austin: 512-442-6777

Walgreens

Walgreens offers appointments for children ages 12 and older to be vaccinated. Parents or legal guardians must accompany minors during their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In stock Austin locations:

1920 E. Riverside Drive, Bldg. B, Austin: 512-326-5228

2501 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin: 512-443-7534

1144 Airport Blvd., Austin: 512-929-0691

3700 Bee Caves Road, West Lake Hills: 512-732-0256

4501 Guadalupe St., Austin: 512-323-6098

5600 S. 1st St., Austin: 512-441-4747

5345 N. I-35, Austin: 512-452-9452

6721 S. Congress Ave., Austin: 512-707-8245

5819 Burnet Road, Austin: 512-687-2212

6812 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin: 512-458-4269

Austin Regional Clinic

Pfizer doses are available to children ages 12 and older at Austin Regional Clinic, according to the clinic’s COVID-19 vaccination page.

In stock Austin locations:

3828 S. 1st St., Austin: 512-443-1311

Walmart

Walmart began administering vaccines to children ages 12 and older on May 13. Vaccines are available via appointment or walk-up.

In stock Austin locations:

710 E. Ben White Blvd., Austin: 512-443-6601

38th St. Pharmacy

38th St. Pharmacy is now offering Pfizer vaccine appointments for adolescents.

In stock Austin locations:

711 W. 38th St., Ste. C3, Austin: 512-458-3784

Randalls Pharmacy

Children ages 12 and older can now receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Randalls’ pharmacy.

In stock Austin locations: