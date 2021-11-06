Leander ISD offers COVID-19 vaccines to Central Texas children at weekend clinic

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Hundreds of children and their families gathered at the LEO Center in Leander Saturday for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. This event was geared specifically for five to 11-year-olds, who were recently approved to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

This was one of the first major vaccine clinics for younger children in Central Texas. District leaders used privacy curtains, coloring books, games and campus nurses to provide support to children getting their shots.

“It’s been such a positive reception,” said Cristin Wicketts, district nurse of Leander ISD. “I know other districts are working really hard in the region 13 area to arrange clinics like this. I hope they can use this as maybe their layout…how we [provided] comfort and ease to our kids and their families during this process.”



The next clinic is scheduled for 3:30-7:30 PM, Nov. 18, 2021 at the Leander ISD Technology Building.