Largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment yet — Texas getting 676K doses, Travis County getting 46K next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive its largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment yet from the federal government the week of March 1.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced 676,280 first doses have been allocated. Those doses will go out to 522 providers in 199 counties in the state. This number includes 84,240 doses for federally-supported vaccine clinics in the Houston and North Texas areas, as well as 52,650 unused doses returned to the state by the long-term care program.

Next week will be the 12th week of vaccine rollout.

DSHS said providers have administered more than 5 million doses. More than 3.3 million Texans have gotten at least one dose, and 1.7 million are fully vaccinated. More than 40% of adults 65 years and older have gotten at least one dose, and nearly 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated, according to the department.

Another 429,600 doses have been ordered to be used as second doses. These will arrive when they are needed to be administered, DSHS explained. Patients should be able to go back to the same provider they got their first dose at.

If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Texas could get an initial supply of more than 200,000 doses. There is no shipping timeline for this yet, DSHS said.

Allocated doses for Central Texas

Providers in 11 counties in KXAN’s viewing area are supposed to be receiving doses next week.

TRAVIS COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total Austin Public Health 12,000 – 12,000 UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School) – 9,360 9,360 Hospital Internist Of Texas Clinic 200 – 200 Lake Hills Pharmacy 100 – 100 Tarrytown Pharmacy 100 – 100 Texas Department Of Public Safety 500 – 500 Texas DSHS Laboratory – 2,340 2,340 Auro Pharmacy 100 – 100 Communitycare North Central 200 – 200 Communitycare South Austin 200 – 200 Communitycare Rundberg 300 – 300 Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben White 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care Northwest Austin 100 – 100 People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2 100 – 100 Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Lakeway 200 – 200 Encompass Health Of Austin 200 – 200 Seton Medical Center Austin – 14,040 14,040 DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse 6,000 – 6,000

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park 6,000 – 6,000 Lone Star Circle Of Care At Cedar Park 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte 100 – 100 Curative Medical Associates PA – 11,700 11,700 Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU 100 – 100 Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Hlth Ctr 100 – 100 Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health 100 – 100 Williamson County and Cities Health District Round Rock 1600 – 1600

HAYS COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total Kyle Communicare Health Center Department 300 – 300 Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle LLC 200 – 200 B And J Pharmacy – Wimberley 100 – 100 H-E-B Pharmacy 611 200 – 200 Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl – 4,680 4,680

BASTROP COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total A+ Life Style Medical Group 2,000 – 2,000 Lone Star Circle of Care Bastrop Health Clinic 100 – 100 Bastrop Family Practice 100 – 100 Communitycare- Ob/Gyn Bastrop 100 – 100 DSHS Bastrop 200 – 200 Elgin Medicine Shop 100 – 100

BLANCO COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total North Blanco County EMS 300 – 300

BURNET COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls – 1,170 1,170

CALDWELL COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 100 – 100 Lockhart Family Practice Center 100 – 100

FAYETTE COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total H-E-B Pharmacy 416 200 – 200

GILLESPIE COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital 1,200 – 1,200 Fredericksburg Fire/EMS 100 – 100

MILAM COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total LHD Milam County Health Department (RE) 200 – 200

SAN SABA COUNTY

Provider Pfizer Moderna Total Baylor Scott and White Healthcare 200 – 200

Hannah Falcon helped contribute data to this report.