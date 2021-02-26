Largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment yet — Texas getting 676K doses, Travis County getting 46K next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive its largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment yet from the federal government the week of March 1.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced 676,280 first doses have been allocated. Those doses will go out to 522 providers in 199 counties in the state. This number includes 84,240 doses for federally-supported vaccine clinics in the Houston and North Texas areas, as well as 52,650 unused doses returned to the state by the long-term care program.
Next week will be the 12th week of vaccine rollout.
DSHS said providers have administered more than 5 million doses. More than 3.3 million Texans have gotten at least one dose, and 1.7 million are fully vaccinated. More than 40% of adults 65 years and older have gotten at least one dose, and nearly 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated, according to the department.
Another 429,600 doses have been ordered to be used as second doses. These will arrive when they are needed to be administered, DSHS explained. Patients should be able to go back to the same provider they got their first dose at.
If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Texas could get an initial supply of more than 200,000 doses. There is no shipping timeline for this yet, DSHS said.
Allocated doses for Central Texas
Providers in 11 counties in KXAN’s viewing area are supposed to be receiving doses next week.
TRAVIS COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|12,000
|–
|12,000
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|–
|9,360
|9,360
|Hospital Internist Of Texas Clinic
|200
|–
|200
|Lake Hills Pharmacy
|100
|–
|100
|Tarrytown Pharmacy
|100
|–
|100
|Texas Department Of Public Safety
|500
|–
|500
|Texas DSHS Laboratory
|–
|2,340
|2,340
|Auro Pharmacy
|100
|–
|100
|Communitycare North Central
|200
|–
|200
|Communitycare South Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Communitycare Rundberg
|300
|–
|300
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben White
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care Northwest Austin
|100
|–
|100
|People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2
|100
|–
|100
|Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Lakeway
|200
|–
|200
|Encompass Health Of Austin
|200
|–
|200
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|–
|14,040
|14,040
|DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse
|6,000
|–
|6,000
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park
|6,000
|–
|6,000
|Lone Star Circle Of Care At Cedar Park
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte
|100
|–
|100
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|–
|11,700
|11,700
|Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU
|100
|–
|100
|Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Hlth Ctr
|100
|–
|100
|Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health
|100
|–
|100
|Williamson County and Cities Health District Round Rock
|1600
|–
|1600
HAYS COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Kyle Communicare Health Center Department
|300
|–
|300
|Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle LLC
|200
|–
|200
|B And J Pharmacy – Wimberley
|100
|–
|100
|H-E-B Pharmacy 611
|200
|–
|200
|Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl
|–
|4,680
|4,680
BASTROP COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|2,000
|–
|2,000
|Lone Star Circle of Care Bastrop Health Clinic
|100
|–
|100
|Bastrop Family Practice
|100
|–
|100
|Communitycare- Ob/Gyn Bastrop
|100
|–
|100
|DSHS Bastrop
|200
|–
|200
|Elgin Medicine Shop
|100
|–
|100
BLANCO COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|North Blanco County EMS
|300
|–
|300
BURNET COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls
|–
|1,170
|1,170
CALDWELL COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Walgreens Pharmacy 11131
|100
|–
|100
|Lockhart Family Practice Center
|100
|–
|100
FAYETTE COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|H-E-B Pharmacy 416
|200
|–
|200
GILLESPIE COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|1,200
|–
|1,200
|Fredericksburg Fire/EMS
|100
|–
|100
MILAM COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|LHD Milam County Health Department (RE)
|200
|–
|200
SAN SABA COUNTY
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|Total
|Baylor Scott and White Healthcare
|200
|–
|200
Hannah Falcon helped contribute data to this report.