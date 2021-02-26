Largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment yet — Texas getting 676K doses, Travis County getting 46K next week

Texas coronavirus vaccine

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, a health care professional prepares a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Sheba Tel Hashomer Hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel. Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Sundya, Jan. 31, 2021, that Israel has agreed to transfer 5,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine to the Palestinians to immunize front-line medical workers. It is the first time that Israel has confirmed the transfer of vaccines to the Palestinians. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas is expected to receive its largest COVID-19 vaccine shipment yet from the federal government the week of March 1.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced 676,280 first doses have been allocated. Those doses will go out to 522 providers in 199 counties in the state. This number includes 84,240 doses for federally-supported vaccine clinics in the Houston and North Texas areas, as well as 52,650 unused doses returned to the state by the long-term care program.

Next week will be the 12th week of vaccine rollout.

DSHS said providers have administered more than 5 million doses. More than 3.3 million Texans have gotten at least one dose, and 1.7 million are fully vaccinated. More than 40% of adults 65 years and older have gotten at least one dose, and nearly 1 in 5 are fully vaccinated, according to the department.

Another 429,600 doses have been ordered to be used as second doses. These will arrive when they are needed to be administered, DSHS explained. Patients should be able to go back to the same provider they got their first dose at.

If the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Texas could get an initial supply of more than 200,000 doses. There is no shipping timeline for this yet, DSHS said.

Allocated doses for Central Texas

Providers in 11 counties in KXAN’s viewing area are supposed to be receiving doses next week.

TRAVIS COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
Austin Public Health12,00012,000
UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)9,3609,360
Hospital Internist Of Texas Clinic200200
Lake Hills Pharmacy100100
Tarrytown Pharmacy100100
Texas Department Of Public Safety500500
Texas DSHS Laboratory2,3402,340
Auro Pharmacy100100
Communitycare North Central 200200
Communitycare South Austin 200200
Communitycare Rundberg300300
Lone Star Circle Of Care At Collinfield100100
Lone Star Circle Of Care At El Buen Samaritano100100
Lone Star Circle Of Care Ben White100100
Lone Star Circle of Care Northwest Austin100100
People’s Community Clinic – Austin 2100100
Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation – Lakeway200200
Encompass Health Of Austin200200
Seton Medical Center Austin14,04014,040
DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse 6,0006,000

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
Family Emergency Rooms – Cedar Park6,0006,000
Lone Star Circle Of Care At Cedar Park100100
Lone Star Circle of Care at GISD-Richarte100100
Curative Medical Associates PA 11,70011,700
Lone Star Circle of Care TAMU100100
Lone Star Circle Care Taylor Hlth Ctr100100
Seton Circle Of Care Senior Health 100100
Williamson County and Cities Health District Round Rock16001600

HAYS COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
Kyle Communicare Health Center Department300300
Warm Springs Rehabilitation Hospital of Kyle LLC200200
B And J Pharmacy – Wimberley  100100
H-E-B Pharmacy 611200200
Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl4,6804,680

BASTROP COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
A+ Life Style Medical Group2,0002,000
Lone Star Circle of Care Bastrop Health Clinic100100
Bastrop Family Practice100100
Communitycare- Ob/Gyn Bastrop 100100
DSHS Bastrop200200
Elgin Medicine Shop100100

BLANCO COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
North Blanco County EMS300300

BURNET COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Marble Falls1,1701,170

CALDWELL COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 100100
Lockhart Family Practice Center100100

FAYETTE COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
H-E-B Pharmacy 416200200

GILLESPIE COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
Hill Country Memorial Hospital1,2001,200
Fredericksburg Fire/EMS 100100

MILAM COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
LHD Milam County Health Department (RE)200200

SAN SABA COUNTY

ProviderPfizerModernaTotal
Baylor Scott and White Healthcare200200

Hannah Falcon helped contribute data to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss