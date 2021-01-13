How to register for the COVID-19 vaccine from Austin Public Health

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You can pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through Austin Public Health, but it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be able to get one right away. If you are in the Phase 1A or 1B list — which includes healthcare workers, people over 65, and those with chronic medical conditions — pre-register right away. Viewers who acted quickly Wednesday morning told KXAN that Austin Public Health has already responded and some are getting vaccinated as early as Thursday.

A portal on the City of Austin’s website allows people to fill out a questionnaire to determine eligibility. If deemed eligible, APH will contact the person to set up an appointment for a vaccine shot. APH stresses that simply filling out the form doesn’t guarantee the person an appointment.

APH also encourages those who have private insurance to call their primary care provider or pharmacy first.

To get started, go to the vaccine registration’s front page on the city’s website.

From there you can select what language you want to view the page in, and there’s a link that will take you to the page to create an account. Once you make an account, you’ll be able to schedule a COVID-19, view test results or register for the vaccine. Select “register for vaccine” on this screen.

You’ll then see this fact sheet about the registration process and how the vaccine doses will be rolled out. APH points out that people won’t be asked about their immigration status, and that the vaccine doesn’t cost anything. Click “next” to move forward.

More information about COVID-19 symptoms, plus a consent waiver, are on the next page. Review the information, and if you agree, check the box and then click “next.”

Now it’s time to fill out personal information like your birthday, home address, emergency contacts and other screening questions to determine eligibility. The page says it should take about 10 minutes to complete and should have your name filled in at the top. Answer the questions.

Once that’s done, you’ll get to this screen confirming your information has been logged and if you’re eligible for a vaccine, you’ll be contacted. You should also get an email confirming what you just completed.

Completing this process doesn’t mean you have an appointment, APH says. All it means is that you’re on a list to review for current eligibility standards, and if you fall into Phase 1A or 1B, APH will contact you with another email to actually sign up for an appointment.

APH received 12,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week, but frustration has been growing among those who qualify for Phase 1B, KXAN’s Kevin Clark reported Tuesday. Austin Mayor Steve Adler hopes the entire allotment of vaccine doses will be given this week so the city can ask for more.

“If we can demonstrate to the state that we can get out 12,000 vaccines in a 7-day period, our hope is that they’ll give us more,” he said.