How to get your second vaccine dose from Austin Public Health

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health shared a flow chart Monday to answer questions on when and how you can make an appointment for your second dose of the COVID vaccine.

Once you’ve received your first dose from APH, it’s a 28-day wait until you’re eligible for your second shot. APH will call, text or email patients when it is time to make their appointment.

You can check your status in the APH vaccine portal. When you’re logged into the APH vaccine portal, you should be able to see your appointment status. If the status says “completed” then APH knows to contact you for your second appointment.

If your appointment status says “no status” or “check in,” then you still have to fill out the online form. Your account must be updated to reflect when you received your first dose before you can schedule your second.

If it’s been more than 42 days since your first dose, APH says you can walk up to a vaccination site as long as you have your CDC card and it indicates your first dose was more than 42 days ago.

Looking for information regarding the second dose? Check out this flowchart ⬇️



👉To update your account to reflect your 1st dose: https://t.co/EEpXCkhVTo pic.twitter.com/KtrhN6waCe — Austin Public Health (@AusPublicHealth) March 8, 2021

APH has been doing all of their vaccine appointments—first and second doses—by pre-registration online. This week, APH expects to receive 12,000 more doses of the Moderna vaccine.

If you or someone you know do not have internet connection, call (512) 972-5560 for assistance.

Additionally, APH is changing how people can make appointments for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, the health authority announced in a release Monday.

Citing feedback from the community, APH will now release appointments for the entire week on Monday evening. They did not give an exact time.

If more appointments can be made later in the week, APH will do another release Thursday evening, the agency said.