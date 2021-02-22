How much COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Central Texas after winter storms

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after a winter storm made Central Texas roads nearly impassable and forced health care providers to cancel COVID-19 vaccinations across Central Texas, more vaccine doses are headed this way.
Travis County will get 31,350 doses, including another 12,000 to Austin Public Health. Many pharmacies are also part of this round of distribution with H-E-B, Walgreens and local pharmacies all getting hundreds of vaccine doses.
Outside of Austin, Bastrop County will get 2,100 doses, Hays County will get 6,880 doses, and Williamson County will get 10,700. Doses are also heading to Caldwell, Fayette, Gillespie, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Mason and San Saba counties in smaller quantities.
Statewide, the most doses are going to the three FEMA sites located in Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties. Houston is getting 42,120 sent to its FEMA site at NRG Stadium. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is also getting 42,120 total, split evenly between its FEMA sites at Fair Park and AT&T Stadium. Currently, there is not a FEMA site in either Austin or San Antonio.
Which providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses for Week 11 (Feb. 22)
|County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|Total
|Bastrop
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|2,000
|2,000
|Bastrop
|LSCC Bastrop at Bastrop
|100
|100
|Blanco
|North Blanco County EMS
|300
|300
|Caldwell
|Lockhart Family Practice Center
|300
|300
|Caldwell
|H-E-B Pharmacy 445
|200
|200
|Caldwell
|Walgreens Pharmacy 11131
|200
|200
|Caldwell
|Dismukes Pharmacy
|100
|100
|Fayette
|St. Marks Medical Center
|200
|200
|Fayette
|H-E-B Pharmacy 416
|200
|200
|Gillespie
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|1,200
|1,200
|Hays
|Hays County Health Department
|4,680
|4,680
|Hays
|H-E-B Pharmacy 477
|200
|200
|Hays
|Walgreens Pharmacy 10841
|200
|200
|Hays
|Walmart Pharmacy 4219
|200
|200
|Hays
|H-E-B Pharmacy 611
|200
|200
|Hays
|Walgreens Pharmacy 12029
|200
|200
|Hays
|H-E-B Pharmacy 14
|200
|200
|Hays
|H-E-B Pharmacy 243
|200
|200
|Hays
|Walgreens Pharmacy 04550
|200
|200
|Hays
|Walgreens Pharmacy 12521
|200
|200
|Hays
|Live Oak Health Partners Community Clinic
|200
|200
|Hays
|H-E-B Pharmacy 708
|200
|200
|Lampasas
|Advent Health Rollins Brook Hospital
|200
|200
|Lampasas
|Advent Health Family Medicine Rural Health Clinic
|200
|200
|Lee
|Brookshires Pharmacy 37
|100
|100
|Lee
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|200
|200
|Llano
|Corner Drug
|100
|100
|Llano
|Hill Country Direct Care
|300
|300
|Mason
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|100
|100
|Milam
|LHD Milam County Health Department
|300
|300
|San Saba
|Baylor Scott and White Healthcare
|100
|100
|Travis
|UT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)
|5,850
|5,850
|Travis
|Austin Public Health
|12,000
|12,000
|Travis
|CommUnityCare ARCH
|200
|200
|Travis
|CommUnityCare Sandra Joy Anderson
|200
|200
|Travis
|CommUnityCare William Cannon
|200
|200
|Travis
|Fresenius Medical Care
|100
|100
|Travis
|Carousel Pediatrics William Cannon
|100
|100
|Travis
|CommUnityCare Hornsby Bend Health Center
|200
|200
|Travis
|CommUnityCare North Central
|200
|200
|Travis
|CommUnityCare Rundberg
|300
|300
|Travis
|CommUnityCare South Austin
|200
|200
|Travis
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Collinfield
|100
|100
|Travis
|Lone Star Circle of Care at El Buen Samaritano
|200
|200
|Travis
|Lone Star Circle of Care Ben White
|100
|100
|Travis
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Northwest Austin
|100
|100
|Travis
|People’s Community Clinic
|100
|100
|Travis
|Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation
|200
|200
|Travis
|Encompass Health of Austin
|100
|100
|Travis
|Seton Medical Center
|3,000
|3,000
|Travis
|Refugee Services
|200
|200
|Travis
|CommUnityCare South East Health and Wellness Clinic
|200
|200
|Travis
|Austin Ear Nose and Throat Clinic
|500
|500
|Travis
|Toth Enterprises Victory Medical Clinic
|100
|100
|Travis
|Wellmed Ben White
|400
|400
|Travis
|CommUnityCare Del Valle
|200
|200
|Travis
|Manor Pharmacy
|100
|100
|Travis
|DSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse
|100
|100
|Travis
|Healthpoint Trinity
|6,100
|6,100
|Williamson
|Family Emergency Rooms Cedar Park
|6,000
|6,000
|Williamson
|Lone Star Circle of Care at Cedar Park
|200
|200
|Williamson
|Family Health and Wellness at Lake Aire
|100
|100
|Williamson
|Lake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness
|100
|100
|Williamson
|LSCC Texas A&M Health Science Center Family Health
|100
|100
|Williamson
|Seton Circle of Care Senior Health
|100
|100
|Williamson
|Encompass Health of Round Rock
|200
|200
|Williamson
|Pam Rehabilitation Hospital of Round Rock
|200
|200
|Williamson
|WCCHD Round Rock
|1,600
|1,600
|Williamson
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|2,000
|2,000
|Williamson
|Lone Star Circle of Care Taylor Health Center
|100
|100