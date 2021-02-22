How much COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Central Texas after winter storms

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after a winter storm made Central Texas roads nearly impassable and forced health care providers to cancel COVID-19 vaccinations across Central Texas, more vaccine doses are headed this way.

Travis County will get 31,350 doses, including another 12,000 to Austin Public Health. Many pharmacies are also part of this round of distribution with H-E-B, Walgreens and local pharmacies all getting hundreds of vaccine doses.

Outside of Austin, Bastrop County will get 2,100 doses, Hays County will get 6,880 doses, and Williamson County will get 10,700. Doses are also heading to Caldwell, Fayette, Gillespie, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Mason and San Saba counties in smaller quantities.

Statewide, the most doses are going to the three FEMA sites located in Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties. Houston is getting 42,120 sent to its FEMA site at NRG Stadium. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is also getting 42,120 total, split evenly between its FEMA sites at Fair Park and AT&T Stadium. Currently, there is not a FEMA site in either Austin or San Antonio.

Which providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses for Week 11 (Feb. 22)

CountyProviderModernaPfizerTotal
BastropA+ Life Style Medical Group2,0002,000
BastropLSCC Bastrop at Bastrop100100
BlancoNorth Blanco County EMS300300
CaldwellLockhart Family Practice Center300300
CaldwellH-E-B Pharmacy 445200200
CaldwellWalgreens Pharmacy 11131200200
CaldwellDismukes Pharmacy100100
FayetteSt. Marks Medical Center200200
FayetteH-E-B Pharmacy 416200200
GillespieHill Country Memorial Hospital1,2001,200
HaysHays County Health Department4,6804,680
HaysH-E-B Pharmacy 477200200
HaysWalgreens Pharmacy 10841200200
HaysWalmart Pharmacy 4219200200
HaysH-E-B Pharmacy 611200200
HaysWalgreens Pharmacy 12029200200
HaysH-E-B Pharmacy 14200200
HaysH-E-B Pharmacy 243200200
HaysWalgreens Pharmacy 04550200200
HaysWalgreens Pharmacy 12521200200
HaysLive Oak Health Partners Community Clinic200200
HaysH-E-B Pharmacy 708200200
LampasasAdvent Health Rollins Brook Hospital200200
LampasasAdvent Health Family Medicine Rural Health Clinic200200
LeeBrookshires Pharmacy 37100100
LeePieratt’s Pharmacy200200
LlanoCorner Drug100100
LlanoHill Country Direct Care300300
MasonFrontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic100100
MilamLHD Milam County Health Department300300
San SabaBaylor Scott and White Healthcare100100
TravisUT Health Austin (Dell Medical School)5,8505,850
TravisAustin Public Health12,00012,000
TravisCommUnityCare ARCH200200
TravisCommUnityCare Sandra Joy Anderson200200
TravisCommUnityCare William Cannon200200
TravisFresenius Medical Care100100
TravisCarousel Pediatrics William Cannon100100
TravisCommUnityCare Hornsby Bend Health Center200200
TravisCommUnityCare North Central200200
TravisCommUnityCare Rundberg300300
TravisCommUnityCare South Austin200200
TravisLone Star Circle of Care at Collinfield100100
TravisLone Star Circle of Care at El Buen Samaritano200200
TravisLone Star Circle of Care Ben White100100
TravisLone Star Circle of Care at Northwest Austin100100
TravisPeople’s Community Clinic100100
TravisBaylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation200200
TravisEncompass Health of Austin100100
TravisSeton Medical Center3,0003,000
TravisRefugee Services200200
TravisCommUnityCare South East Health and Wellness Clinic200200
TravisAustin Ear Nose and Throat Clinic500500
TravisToth Enterprises Victory Medical Clinic100100
TravisWellmed Ben White400400
TravisCommUnityCare Del Valle200200
TravisManor Pharmacy100100
TravisDSHS Central Pharmacy Warehouse100100
TravisHealthpoint Trinity6,1006,100
WilliamsonFamily Emergency Rooms Cedar Park6,0006,000
WilliamsonLone Star Circle of Care at Cedar Park200200
WilliamsonFamily Health and Wellness at Lake Aire100100
WilliamsonLake Aire Med Center Senior Health Wellness100100
WilliamsonLSCC Texas A&M Health Science Center Family Health100100
WilliamsonSeton Circle of Care Senior Health100100
WilliamsonEncompass Health of Round Rock200200
WilliamsonPam Rehabilitation Hospital of Round Rock200200
WilliamsonWCCHD Round Rock1,6001,600
WilliamsonCurative Medical Associates PA2,0002,000
WilliamsonLone Star Circle of Care Taylor Health Center100100

