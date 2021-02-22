How much COVID-19 vaccine is coming to Central Texas after winter storms

FILE – In this Jan. 22, 2021, file photo, empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One week after a winter storm made Central Texas roads nearly impassable and forced health care providers to cancel COVID-19 vaccinations across Central Texas, more vaccine doses are headed this way.

Travis County will get 31,350 doses, including another 12,000 to Austin Public Health. Many pharmacies are also part of this round of distribution with H-E-B, Walgreens and local pharmacies all getting hundreds of vaccine doses.

Outside of Austin, Bastrop County will get 2,100 doses, Hays County will get 6,880 doses, and Williamson County will get 10,700. Doses are also heading to Caldwell, Fayette, Gillespie, Lampasas, Lee, Llano, Mason and San Saba counties in smaller quantities.

Statewide, the most doses are going to the three FEMA sites located in Dallas, Harris and Tarrant counties. Houston is getting 42,120 sent to its FEMA site at NRG Stadium. The Dallas-Fort Worth area is also getting 42,120 total, split evenly between its FEMA sites at Fair Park and AT&T Stadium. Currently, there is not a FEMA site in either Austin or San Antonio.

Which providers are getting COVID-19 vaccine doses for Week 11 (Feb. 22)