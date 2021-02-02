How Austin Public Health determines if you qualify for a COVID-19 vaccine

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health revealed a new flow chart at Travis County Commissioners Court on Tuesday, explaining its process for determining whether people are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The biggest factor is age. If you are over 65 years old, you are immediately eligible. This too though depends on vaccine availability. There are currently not enough doses for everyone immediately eligible.

The second biggest factor is race and ethnicity, or “community” as Austin Public Health defines it.

If you are between the ages of 50 and 64, you are only immediately eligible for the vaccine if you have an underlying medical condition and/or live in a community that is disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. For example, if you are Latino or Black, this would qualify.

If you are 50-64 but not in one of those impacted communities, Austin Public Health will add you to its waitlist.

If you are between the ages of 18-49 and do not have insurance or are underinsured and you are in a community disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 and you have an underlying medical condition, you are also immediately eligible.

If you are in any other group that is not defined above, you will be put on the APH waitlist.

Austin Public Health says the Austin Metro area will remain in Stage 5 of its risk-based guidelines, which include:

No gatherings with anyone outside of your household

Dining and shopping should be limited to essential trips

Avoid non-essential travel

Businesses are recommended to operate through contactless options (i.e. curbside, delivery)

Austin interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott believes Austin will stay in Stage 5 until approximately Feb. 18. That’s when models suggest the 7-day average of new hospital admissions will drop below 60 new admissions a day.