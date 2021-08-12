H-E-B asks people to make appointment for COVID-19 vaccine due to rising demand

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to rising demand recently for the COVID-19 vaccine, H-E-B is asking people to sign up for an appointment to receive their shot.

Starting Monday, H-E-B will take walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations only from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Shots will only be administered with an appointment on the weekends.

H-E-B stated this is a temporary decision to “improve wait times and make the process more efficient,” according to a news release.

You can use the online scheduler to make an appointment.

The grocery store chain reported the number of vaccines administered each week at its pharmacy locations more than doubled. This week alone, the pharmacies may surpass giving out 75,000 COVID-19 shots.

H-E-B assured customers that its pharmacies have enough vaccine supply and more than 1,800 certified immunizers ready at its various locations to administer the shots. The chain would also like to remind people that COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to those 12 and older.

The increased demand for vaccinations comes, as the Austin area returned to the highest COVID-19 risk level because of rising case counts and hospitalizations. Health experts urge people to get vaccinated as the best protection from seriously becoming sick or dying from a coronavirus infection.

The latest numbers provided by the Texas Department of State Health Services shows that more than 64% of Texans are partially vaccinated, while almost 54% are fully vaccinated.