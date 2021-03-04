Family Hospital Systems to hold 24-hour, 1980s-themed COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Family Hospital Systems, the hub partner in Williamson County, is bringing a new flair to COVID-19 vaccinations by hosting a 1980s-themed ‘vax-a-thon’ on Saturday.

FHS said it’s only inviting those who are eligible right now and are already registered on the Williamson County waitlist. Staff will be sending out email invitations to schedule a time slot.

No vaccines will be given out to people who show up without an appointment.

“This one-of-a-kind event is designed to increase vaccination awareness while encouraging residents to kick COVID-19 out of Williamson County,” FHS said in a Facebook post.

FHS hopes people who are unable to come to the vaccine hub during normal hours can get their shots.

FHS said the vaccine clinic will go for 24 hours straight, starting on Saturday at 8 a.m. and lasting until Sunday at 8 a.m. at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex. Staff will also be celebrating with fun costumes and music. You’ll even be able to vote for your favorite staff costume on the FHS website.

Additionally, FHS is also collecting nonperishable food items for Hill Country Community Ministries, to help out in the wake of the winter storm.