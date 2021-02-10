Family Hospital Systems rescheduling Monday appointments in Williamson County due to wintry weather

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Williamson County’s COVID-19 vaccine hub partner Family Hospital Systems is rescheduling its Monday appointments due to the approaching wintry weather, according to the county.

Right now, the county doesn’t have information on how many people are affected and when the rescheduled appointments might take place. Those appointments were supposed to happen at Kelly Reeves Stadium. KXAN has reached out to Family Hospital Systems for more information.

Williamson County said it made adjustments due to the weather on Wednesday, as vaccinations scheduled at the Georgetown ISD Athletic Complex were moved inside to the Sun City ballroom.

Austin Public Health

Austin Public Health in Travis County said it doesn’t anticipate any vaccine appointment cancellations at this time, but if that changes staff will communicate directly with those who have appointments that are affected.

APH is not expecting any of the doses to go bad due to the weather or for them to have problems with vaccine shipments. The agency said it doesn’t schedule appointments until doses are in hand, so that helps to mitigate any supply issues on its end.

Lastly, they are asking those coming out to their appointments to dress appropriately and bundle up.

“The vaccination sites do have mobility services for those who need it that helps expedite the process and would get them inside quicker,” said an APH spokesperson to KXAN.

Staff also recommends people wait in their cars until their appointment time draws near.

The agency plans to share more about cold weather preps during a Friday Q&A with the media.