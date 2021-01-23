DSHS works to secure second COVID-19 vaccine doses, says initial provider will distribute them

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The State Department of State Health Services has released next week’s vaccine allocation list. Texas is expected to receive nearly 333,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As many people encroach on the deadline to receive their second dose, DSHS says its working to secure over 216,000 second doses.

“DSHS automatically allocated second doses to providers based on the number of first doses they received, so people should be able to return to the same provider to receive their second dose,” says a release from the agency.

Tarrytown Pharmacy and Austin Regional Clinic are among the first vaccine providers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to the state ramping up hub systems.

Both say they’ve received their second COVID-19 doses at the nick of time.

“Day-28 for our first shipment was this last Wednesday, which was the day before we were going to need them for about 200 of our patients,” says Rannon Ching, Tarrytown pharmacist in charge.

Austin Regional Clinic received their 7,000 second doses this last week too, and expect to get their lingering 1,000 this upcoming week.

“We haven’t received any disruption in the second dose so far,” says Dr. Anas Daghestani, Austin Regional Clinic CEO. “For every first dose you give, you get the exact match to it.”

The CDC did announce this week that people can schedule their second shot up to 6-weeks from their first vaccine now. The recommended interval is 3-week for Pfizer, and 4-weeks for Moderna.

“If there is any disruption in the supply, then that gives us room without impacting immunity,” says Dr. Daghestani. “It also reduces anxiety on our patients and the community.”

Dr. Daghestani also says extending the timeline falls in line with procedures providers have followed in the past.

“Kids get the hepatitis vaccine in a series. We always knew from all of those vaccines that a little bit of delay is not a bad thing at all. Sometimes it could work well for the immune system,” said Dr. Daghestani.