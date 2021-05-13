DSHS to update COVID-19 vaccine plan following federal approval for kids ages 12-15

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the heels of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine’s emergency approval for use in children ages 12-15, the Texas Department of State Health Services will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on how it’ll dole out the vaccine moving forward.

Imelda Garcia, MPH, will lead the news conference. She’s the chairperson of the COVID-19 expert vaccine allocation panel and associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services for DSHS.

Austin Public Health officials urged parents to get their kids vaccinated against the disease caused by the novel coronavirus as soon as possible as cases in school-aged children are rising. Area school districts are contacting parents, working with local health departments and modifying pop-up clinics to give shots to eligible students once vaccines are available.

Dr. Mark Escott, Austin’s chief medical officer, said COVID-19 hospitalizations in the 10-19 age group are currently the highest they’ve ever been during the pandemic. On Monday, he said eight children in the age group were hospitalized, including a 3-year-old.

