DSHS: More than 2.5 million COVID vaccine doses are headed to Texas providers next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to Texas hubs and providers next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday.
Of the entire allotment of doses, just over 1 million first doses will be shipped for 2,011 providers across 200 counties, the most doses and providers to date, DSHS said. The state is also ordering 626,290 second doses for people to complete the vaccine treatment, and an additional 900,000 doses — both first and second — are headed to pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers by the federal government.
Pharmacies at HEB, Randalls and Walgreens around the area received 100 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses each, so be sure to check your local stores for availability.
Austin Public Health received 12,000 Moderna doses and 1,000 Johnson and Johnson doses.
DSHS said the state has administered 11.8 million doses of the vaccine, adding about 1.8 million from last week’s total and 360,000 more than what was reported Thursday.
More than 4.3 million Texans are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, while almost 7.8 million have had at least one of two required shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
More than 125,000 people have signed up for the state’s vaccine online scheduling tool that allows people across the state to register for vaccine appointments at public health agencies.
Here are the vaccine types and allotments hubs and providers in the KXAN viewing area are scheduled to receive next week:
Travis County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|Austin Public Health
|12,000
|1,000
|13,000
|38h Street Pharmacy
|200
|200
|AMG Texas Balcones Woods
|100
|100
|AMP Wellness
|100
|100
|ATX Primary Care
|100
|100
|Austin Ear, Nose and Throat
|300
|300
|Austin Family Allergy and Asthma
|200
|200
|Austin North Burnet
|300
|300
|APH Immunization Program
|500
|500
|Austin Radiological Assoc.
|300
|300
|ARC – Anderson Mill
|500
|500
|ARC – Quarry Lake
|500
|500
|ARC – Wilson Parke
|500
|500
|Austin State Hospital
|100
|100
|BSW Riverplace
|500
|500
|Bee Caves Family Practice
|100
|100
|BSW Med. Center Lakeway
|500
|500
|Code 4 Emergency Services
|1,170
|1170
|E David Pampe, MD
|100
|100
|Family Wellness Clinic UT Nursing
|300
|300
|HEB (100 each at 26 Austin stores)
|2,600
|2,600
|Hill Country Allergy & Asthma
|300
|300
|Lake Hills Pharmacy
|500
|500
|Lone Star Circle or Care
|100
|100
|Marchand and Associates
|200
|200
|Margolin and Keinarth MD
|200
|200
|Northwest Hills at Davenport
|300
|300
|Peoples Pharmacy No. 1
|100
|100
|Randalls (100 each at 9 Austin stores)
|900
|900
|Seton Medical Center Austin
|11,700
|11,700
|Auro Pharmacy
|1,200
|1,200
|South Oaks Family Medicine
|100
|100
|Southwest Pediatric Associates
|200
|200
|Tarrytown Pharmacy
|300
|300
|Texas Neuro Rehab Center
|100
|100
|Hospital at Westlake Medical Center
|200
|200
|Vaccine Machine
|500
|500
|Vina Pharmacy
|300
|300
|Walgreens (100 each at 28 Austin stores)
|2,800
|2,800
|Wellmed Ben White
|1,500
|1,500
|Yun W. Kim MD
|200
|200
|ARC – Bee Cave
|500
|500
|Walgreens Bee Cave
|500
|500
|ARC – Manor
|500
|500
|BRC Healthcare
|100
|100
|ARC – Kelly Lane
|500
|500
|ARC – Pflugerville
|500
|500
|HEB on Wells Branch
|100
|100
|HEB on FM 685
|100
|100
|Walgreens on Pecan
|100
|100
|Walgreens on FM 685
|100
|100
|Walgreen on Wells Branch
|100
|100
|Travis County ESD 8
|200
|200
|Walgreens Westlake
|100
|100
|DSHS Warehouse
|100,000
|100,000
|Texas DPS
|1,100
|1,100
Williamson County
|Provider
|Moderna
|Pfizer
|J&J
|Total
|WCCHD Round Rock
|1,600
|–
|–
|1,600
|Eixsys Healthcare System
|–
|–
|500
|500
|Curative Medical Associates PA
|–
|11,700
|–
|11,700
|Baylor Scott And White Round Rock Family Medicine
|–
|–
|500
|500
|Austin Regional Clinic
|–
|–
|2,500
|2,500
|Advanced Pain Care
|–
|–
|200
|200
|Randalls Pharmacy
|–
|–
|300
|300
|Lighthouse Pediatrics
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Baylor Scott And White Health- Cedar Park Multispecialty Clinic
|–
|–
|500
|500
|Walgreens Pharmacy 05159
|–
|–
|1,700
|1,700
|HEB (Check local stores)
|–
|–
|1,300
|1,300
|Ascension Medical Group Seton Primary Care
|–
|–
|200
|200
Hays County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|HEB Pharmacy
|–
|–
|600
|600
|Walgreens Pharmacy
|–
|–
|1,800
|1,800
|Austin Regional Clinic
|4,070
|4,070
|Lhd Hays County Health Department
|–
|3,510
|–
|3,510
|Solutions Pharmacy
|–
|–
|500
|500
|Ascension Medical Group Seton San Marcos
|100
|–
|–
|100
|B And J Pharmacy
|–
|–
|300
|300
|Genoa Healthcare-20125 – San Marcos
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl
|500
|–
|–
|500
|San Marcos High
|300
|–
|–
|300
|Texas State University Student Health Services
|–
|1,170
|–
|1,170
|Brookshires Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Wimberley Pharmacy
|–
|–
|200
|200
Bastrop County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|A+ Life Style Medical Group
|2,000
|–
|–
|2,000
|HEB Pharmacy
|–
|–
|200
|200
|Walgreens Pharmacy
|–
|–
|200
|200
Blanco County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness
|100
|–
|–
|100
Burnet County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|HEB Pharmacy
|–
|–
|200
|200
|Walgreens Pharmacy
|–
|–
|200
|200
Caldwell County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Walgreens Pharmacy 11131
|–
|–
|200
|200
|BJP Healthcare LLC Lockhart
|–
|–
|200
|200
|Heb Pharmacy 445
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Lockhart Family Medicine
|200
|–
|–
|200
|Lockhart Family Practice Center
|–
|–
|200
|200
Fayette County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|HEB Pharmacy, La Grange
|–
|–
|100
|100
Gillespie County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Hill Country Memorial Hospital
|–
|–
|1,200
|1,200
|HEB Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
|Walgreens Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
Lee County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Davam Urgent Care
|100
|–
|–
|100
|Pieratt’s Pharmacy
|100
|–
|–
|100
Llano County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|MidCoast Medical Center-Central
|–
|–
|200
|200
Mason County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100
Milam County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|LHD Milam Co. Health Department
|500
|–
|–
|500
|Brookshire’s Pharmacy
|–
|–
|100
|100
San Saba County
|Provider
|Pfizer
|Moderna
|J&J
|Total
|Baylor Scott and White Clinic
|–
|–
|100
|100