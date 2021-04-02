DSHS: More than 2.5 million COVID vaccine doses are headed to Texas providers next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More than 2.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to Texas hubs and providers next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services said Friday.

Of the entire allotment of doses, just over 1 million first doses will be shipped for 2,011 providers across 200 counties, the most doses and providers to date, DSHS said. The state is also ordering 626,290 second doses for people to complete the vaccine treatment, and an additional 900,000 doses — both first and second — are headed to pharmacies, federally-qualified health centers and dialysis centers by the federal government.

Pharmacies at HEB, Randalls and Walgreens around the area received 100 Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses each, so be sure to check your local stores for availability.

Austin Public Health received 12,000 Moderna doses and 1,000 Johnson and Johnson doses.

DSHS said the state has administered 11.8 million doses of the vaccine, adding about 1.8 million from last week’s total and 360,000 more than what was reported Thursday.

More than 4.3 million Texans are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19, while almost 7.8 million have had at least one of two required shots for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

More than 125,000 people have signed up for the state’s vaccine online scheduling tool that allows people across the state to register for vaccine appointments at public health agencies.

Here are the vaccine types and allotments hubs and providers in the KXAN viewing area are scheduled to receive next week:

Travis County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total Austin Public Health 12,000 1,000 13,000 38h Street Pharmacy 200 200 AMG Texas Balcones Woods 100 100 AMP Wellness 100 100 ATX Primary Care 100 100 Austin Ear, Nose and Throat 300 300 Austin Family Allergy and Asthma 200 200 Austin North Burnet 300 300 APH Immunization Program 500 500 Austin Radiological Assoc. 300 300 ARC – Anderson Mill 500 500 ARC – Quarry Lake 500 500 ARC – Wilson Parke 500 500 Austin State Hospital 100 100 BSW Riverplace 500 500 Bee Caves Family Practice 100 100 BSW Med. Center Lakeway 500 500 Code 4 Emergency Services 1,170 1170 E David Pampe, MD 100 100 Family Wellness Clinic UT Nursing 300 300 HEB (100 each at 26 Austin stores) 2,600 2,600 Hill Country Allergy & Asthma 300 300 Lake Hills Pharmacy 500 500 Lone Star Circle or Care 100 100 Marchand and Associates 200 200 Margolin and Keinarth MD 200 200 Northwest Hills at Davenport 300 300 Peoples Pharmacy No. 1 100 100 Randalls (100 each at 9 Austin stores) 900 900 Seton Medical Center Austin 11,700 11,700 Auro Pharmacy 1,200 1,200 South Oaks Family Medicine 100 100 Southwest Pediatric Associates 200 200 Tarrytown Pharmacy 300 300 Texas Neuro Rehab Center 100 100 Hospital at Westlake Medical Center 200 200 Vaccine Machine 500 500 Vina Pharmacy 300 300 Walgreens (100 each at 28 Austin stores) 2,800 2,800 Wellmed Ben White 1,500 1,500 Yun W. Kim MD 200 200 ARC – Bee Cave 500 500 Walgreens Bee Cave 500 500 ARC – Manor 500 500 BRC Healthcare 100 100 ARC – Kelly Lane 500 500 ARC – Pflugerville 500 500 HEB on Wells Branch 100 100 HEB on FM 685 100 100 Walgreens on Pecan 100 100 Walgreens on FM 685 100 100 Walgreen on Wells Branch 100 100 Travis County ESD 8 200 200 Walgreens Westlake 100 100 DSHS Warehouse 100,000 100,000 Texas DPS 1,100 1,100

Williamson County

Provider Moderna Pfizer J&J Total WCCHD Round Rock 1,600 – – 1,600 Eixsys Healthcare System – – 500 500 Curative Medical Associates PA – 11,700 – 11,700 Baylor Scott And White Round Rock Family Medicine – – 500 500 Austin Regional Clinic – – 2,500 2,500 Advanced Pain Care – – 200 200 Randalls Pharmacy – – 300 300 Lighthouse Pediatrics – – 100 100 Baylor Scott And White Health- Cedar Park Multispecialty Clinic – – 500 500 Walgreens Pharmacy 05159 – – 1,700 1,700 HEB (Check local stores) – – 1,300 1,300 Ascension Medical Group Seton Primary Care – – 200 200

Hays County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total HEB Pharmacy – – 600 600 Walgreens Pharmacy – – 1,800 1,800 Austin Regional Clinic 4,070 4,070 Lhd Hays County Health Department – 3,510 – 3,510 Solutions Pharmacy – – 500 500 Ascension Medical Group Seton San Marcos 100 – – 100 B And J Pharmacy – – 300 300 Genoa Healthcare-20125 – San Marcos 100 – – 100 Live Oak Health Partners Comm Cl 500 – – 500 San Marcos High 300 – – 300 Texas State University Student Health Services – 1,170 – 1,170 Brookshires Pharmacy – – 100 100 Wimberley Pharmacy – – 200 200

Bastrop County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total A+ Life Style Medical Group 2,000 – – 2,000 HEB Pharmacy – – 200 200 Walgreens Pharmacy – – 200 200

Blanco County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Blanco Pharmacy & Wellness 100 – – 100

Burnet County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total HEB Pharmacy – – 200 200 Walgreens Pharmacy – – 200 200

Caldwell County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Walgreens Pharmacy 11131 – – 200 200 BJP Healthcare LLC Lockhart – – 200 200 Heb Pharmacy 445 – – 100 100 Lockhart Family Medicine 200 – – 200 Lockhart Family Practice Center – – 200 200

Fayette County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total HEB Pharmacy, La Grange – – 100 100

Gillespie County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Hill Country Memorial Hospital – – 1,200 1,200 HEB Pharmacy – – 100 100 Walgreens Pharmacy – – 100 100

Lee County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Davam Urgent Care 100 – – 100 Pieratt’s Pharmacy 100 – – 100

Llano County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total MidCoast Medical Center-Central – – 200 200

Mason County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total Frontera Healthcare Network Mason Clinic – – 100 100

Milam County

Provider Pfizer Moderna J&J Total LHD Milam Co. Health Department 500 – – 500 Brookshire’s Pharmacy – – 100 100

San Saba County