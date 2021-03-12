Despite expanded eligibility, some COVID-19 vaccine hubs will still be prioritizing those in 1A & 1B

The health group says despite vaccine eligibility expanding with 1C, ARC will still be prioritizing patients in groups 1A and 1B. (Photo courtesy Austin Regional Clinic)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Monday, if you are between the ages of 50 and 64, you’ll be able to start signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine. The age group is part of 1C, which the Texas Department of State Health Services says will become eligible on March 15.

But because vaccine demand still outweighs supply, people in 1C may not get their shots for weeks, according to DSHS.

“Providers can continue to prioritize those in 1A and 1B,” said DSHS spokesperson Douglas Loveday in an email on Thursday. “Vaccine supply is still limited, and we don’t receive enough vaccine from the federal government to be able to allocate doses to all of the Texas providers that want to administer vaccine.”

Texas is expected to receive fewer first doses next week. DSHS also says the state has been receiving fewer doses than it should because the federal government is using old census data to calculate population.

Loveday followed up on Friday, saying vaccinations are still open to school and childcare workers and the 1C population starting Monday, but “we anticipate providers will continue to prioritize those most vulnerable to severe illness or death at their vaccination sites in the weeks and months ahead.”

Williamson County is one of those hubs that will prioritize 1A and 1B patients.

“People now can go onto Williamson County’s centralized waitlist to join and select that they are in the state’s 1C category of 50-64 years of age or update their entry to state they are in Phase 1C,” explains spokesperson Connie Odom.

She says they currently have about 22,0000 people on the waiting list who are over 65 years old and another 44,000 that are in 1B.

“We will be able to send scheduling invitations to these people in the next two weeks, and then we will begin sending emails for vaccination appointments to people in category 1C as the vaccine supply from the state allows,” Odom says.

Austin Public Health says it’s “in the process of updating their system to include the new eligibility criteria and update profiles that are now eligible so that they can have the chance to register when we release appointments in the future,” according to a spokesperson.

“As a State hub, though, we have to allow anyone that DSHS has deemed eligible to register for a vaccine appointments and cannot prioritize within the groups,” he said. But that was incorrect. KXAN informed Austin Public Health that DSHS is currently allowing prioritization.

We then asked if APH would adjust prioritization starting next week but have not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.