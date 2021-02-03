COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids as young as 6 months old may come to Austin after teen trial

In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the trial in children is still in development.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based Benchmark Research is working to develop a COVID-19 vaccine trial in children ranging from as young as six months to 11 years old. A trial in teens ages 12-17 is already underway in Austin, and the trial in children much younger would be a follow-up to that study.

The new trial will test the Moderna vaccine’s efficacy in kids. A timeline has not been released for it to start.

The company’s principal investigator, Laurence Chu, said when working with a group this young, ethical and safety questions become paramount.

“There are always concerns whenever we’ve done clinical research with the pediatric population,” Chu said. “We try to take all the precautions possible.”

The new study would use doses similar to what the teen group receives. For every two kids who get the actual vaccine, a third will get the placebo.

“That’s always a concern for many, that we have a placebo arm in it,” Chu said.

Benchmark is still actively enrolling teens in that trial, which began Jan. 29, and is also seeking adults to participate in others.

Those interested in participating should call 1-888-902-9605 or visit: www.benchmarkresearch.net to learn more.