COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids as young as 6 months old begins in Austin

University of Scranton nursing student Glen Johnson administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a medical professional during a clinic at the Throop Civic Center in Throop, Pa. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. The Lackawanna County Medical Society had about 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on hand to administer to people in Pennsylvania’s Phase 1A group of the vaccine rollout plan, which is limited to healthcare personnel and long-term care facility residents. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based Benchmark Research is starting a new COVID-19 vaccine trial in children ranging from as young as six months to 11 years old.

The trial will test the Moderna vaccine’s efficacy in kids, and it launched with a rolling start Jan. 29.

The company’s Principal Investigator Laurence Chu said when working with a group this young, ethical and safety questions become paramount.

“There are always concerns whenever we’ve done clinical research with the pediatric population,” Chu said. “We try to take all the precautions possible.”

The trail is starting at the same time the company is launching another trial with the Moderna vaccine aimed at older kids between the ages of 12 and 17.

For every two kids who get the actual vaccine, a third will get the placebo.

“That’s always a concern for many, that we have a placebo arm in it,” Chu said.

Benchmark is still actively enrolling kids in the trials, and is also seeking adults to participate in others.

Those interested in participating should call 1-888-902-9605 or visit: www.benchmarkresearch.net to learn more.