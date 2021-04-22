COVID-19 vaccine opportunities this weekend in Austin and Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Here are some opportunities in the coming days to get vaccinated for COVID-19 in Austin and Travis County.

Austin Public Health walkup vaccine clinic at Delco Activity Center

On Friday, April 23, people 18 years of age or older can show up to the Delco Activity Center on Pecan Brook Drive without an appointment from 12 to 7:30 p.m. (or until doses run out) to get a Moderna shot.

Drive-thru clinic at the Circuit of the Americas

Anyone ages 16 and up will be able to get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at COTA drive-thru clinics on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. No appointments are needed.

Friday – April 23 – 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Saturday – April 24 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday – April 25 – 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Anyone 16 or 17 will need the consent of a parent or guardian to get the shot, and the parent or guardian must be present at the time of the vaccination.

COTA is located at 9201 Circuit of the Americas Boulevard in southeast Austin. The clinics were organized by Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell Counties.

Vaccine opportunities for the Austin ISD community

The Austin Independent School District is offering three vaccine opportunities for district students, staff and families who are ages 16 and up. Availability is first come, first served, and you must register for these clinics. They are offering a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at all clinics.

Saturday, April 24 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center on Barbara Jordan Blvd

This date is exclusively for AISD students ages 16 and up. Students younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of the vaccination. AISD said it is organizing free transportation for students and parents who need rides to the Performing Arts Center from their high school. Masks are required.

Register for this date online here. Insurance is not required, but if you have insurance, the district asks you to bring your insurance card.

Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas

These two dates are for students, staff and families ages 16 and up. This is a drive-thru clinic, and you must be in your car. Masks are also required. Register in English online here. Register in Spanish online here.

Again, insurance is not required, but if you have insurance, the district asks you to bring your insurance card.

Any questions can be sent to the AISD Department of Health Services at health@austinisd.org.