COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin-Travis County this weekend, Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday through Monday, Austin Public Health and Travis County are working with local organizations to run free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area.
Clinics are open to everyone who is eligible for a vaccine without pre-registration or appointments. You won’t need insurance either, and all vaccinations are free, according to Austin-Travis County.
Clinics offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be giving out first and second doses. Booster shots are also available to qualifying immunocompromised persons who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for at least six months.
If you are getting your second dose or booster shot, you need to bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination card, so it can be updated.
People attending these clinics should be mindful of weather and traffic. Austin-Travis County advises you to wear appropriate clothing that allows you to easily expose your arm.
For more information about COVID-19 and vaccinations from Austin-Travis County, you can visit this website online or call 311.
Friday, October 15
Delco Activity Center
- Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Consulado General de México en Austin
- Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Flu vaccines offered
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 3 – 8 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 3 – 8 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Manor Night Out at Timmerman Park (APH)
- Time: 6 – 9 p.m.
- Address: 12616 Skimmer Run Manor TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Deutschen Pfest Day 1 (APH)
- Time: 6 – 8 p.m.
- Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Saturday, October 16
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St, Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m – 2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Southeast Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Abundant Life Church (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 1006 Old Austin Hutto Rd, Pflugerville TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Creedmoor Community Center Parade (Travis County)
- Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Address: 12511 FM 1625, Creedmoor, TX 78610
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Deutschen Pfest Day 2 (APH)
- Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Community Health Worker Career Fair (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
- Address: Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Woodview Mobile Homes (APH)
- Time: 5 – 6:30 p.m.
- Address: 1301 W. Oltorf, Austin TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Sunday, October 17
Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Deutschen Pfest Day 3 (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Del Valle High School Movie Night (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Monday, October 18
Sunrise Community Church (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Address: 4430 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu
Acclaim at South Congress (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 701 Woodward St., Austin, TX 78704
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Canvas Apartments (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.
- Address: 739 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78745
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)