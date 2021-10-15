COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Austin-Travis County this weekend, Monday

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend taking a photo of both sides of the card, in case you lose it. But if you forgot to do so, here’s what the CDC says you can do. (File/Getty)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Friday through Monday, Austin Public Health and Travis County are working with local organizations to run free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the area.

Clinics are open to everyone who is eligible for a vaccine without pre-registration or appointments. You won’t need insurance either, and all vaccinations are free, according to Austin-Travis County.

Clinics offering Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be giving out first and second doses. Booster shots are also available to qualifying immunocompromised persons who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine for at least six months.

If you are getting your second dose or booster shot, you need to bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 vaccination card, so it can be updated.

People attending these clinics should be mindful of weather and traffic. Austin-Travis County advises you to wear appropriate clothing that allows you to easily expose your arm.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccinations from Austin-Travis County, you can visit this website online or call 311.

Friday, October 15

Delco Activity Center ­

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Address: 4601 Pecan Brook Drive, Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Consulado General de México en Austin ­

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd #150, Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Flu vaccines offered

Southeast Library ­ (APH)

Time: 3 – 8 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 3 – 8 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

La Mexicana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5717 South IH 35 Frontage Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 611 W. Ben White Blvd., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Poco Loco Supermercado (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 6305 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX 78723

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Tienda Mexicana Market (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 825 East Rutland Drive, Austin, TX 78753

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Manor Night Out at Timmerman Park (APH)

Time: 6 – 9 p.m.

Address: 12616 Skimmer Run Manor TX 78653

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Deutschen Pfest Day 1 ­(APH)

Time: 6 – 8 p.m.

Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Saturday, October 16

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 14000 Westall St, Austin, TX 78725

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Del Valle High School Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m – 2 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd, Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

La Moreliana Meat Market (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 5405 South Pleasant Valley Rd. #E, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Southeast Library ­(APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 5803 Nuckols Crossing Rd, Austin, TX 78744

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Little Walnut Creek Library (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 835 W Rundberg Ln, Austin, TX 78758

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Abundant Life Church (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 1006 Old Austin Hutto Rd, Pflugerville TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Creedmoor Community Center Parade (Travis County)

Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Address: 12511 FM 1625, Creedmoor, TX 78610

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Deutschen Pfest Day 2 ­(APH)

Time: 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Community Health Worker Career Fair (APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Address: Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, 1200 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Woodview Mobile Homes (APH)

Time: 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Address: 1301 W. Oltorf, Austin TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years)

Sunday, October 17

Travis County Exposition Center (Travis County)

Time: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Address: 7311 Decker Ln., Austin, TX 78724

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Deutschen Pfest Day 3 ­(APH)

Time: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Address: 515 City Park Rd, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)

Del Valle High School Movie Night (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 5301 B Ross Rd., Del Valle, TX 78617

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Monday, October 18

Sunrise Community Church ­(APH)

Time: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Address: 4430 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78745

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years), Flu

Acclaim at South Congress (Travis County)

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Address: 701 Woodward St., Austin, TX 78704

Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)

Canvas Apartments (Travis County)