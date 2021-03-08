Sign-ups for COVID-19 vaccine appointments will now happen on Monday nights, APH says

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 14: A vial of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization is seen at George Washington University Hospital on December 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams will observe hospital workers being vaccinated. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is changing how people can make appointments for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Citing feedback from the community, APH will now release appointments for the entire week on Monday evening. They did not give an exact time.

If more appointments can be made later in the week, APH will do another release Thursday evening, the agency said Monday via Twitter.

Previously, the city released appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the week.

Signing up for second doses of the vaccines remains a manual process, APH says. The agency expects to receive another allotment of 12,000 Moderna vaccine doses this week. This comes as the state receives more than 1 million vaccine doses overall, as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine joins Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in distribution.