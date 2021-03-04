Circuit of the Americas vaccine drive-thru clinic gets 10K doses for this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This weekend marks the second mass drive-thru vaccine clinic at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas (COTA). Travis County Judge Andy Brown says the site has received 10,000 doses from the state and will distribute those shots over the next three days.

“We are going to give out 2,000 on Friday, 4,000 on Saturday and 4,000 on Sunday,” Brown explained.

The event is by appointment only and is not open to the public.

Organizers also say the current appointments are for eligible CommUnityCare patients who have been identified in Travis, Hays, Bastrop and Caldwell Counties. This stipulation was part of the proposal to the state from each county judge.

“I believe there are about 125,000 within that population, obviously not all of them are 1B. Our goal is to first vaccinate the 1Bs in that population, and then expand it beyond that,” Brown said.

Brown hopes the site will get 10,000 vaccines or more next week. The goal is to eventually administer 10,000 doses a day. In the site’s initial allocation, the hub received 3,000 doses, which was distributed to local school employees and CommUnityCare members last Saturday.

“It is really good overall in that we are able to get more vaccines in Travis County and the surrounding counties,” said Brown.

If you are interested in signing up to be a volunteer at COTA, sign up here.