Circuit of the Americas drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site could be able to give 50,000 doses per week

COTA’s tower lit blue to support essential workers (Circuit of the Americas Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Circuit of the Americas, Austin’s home of Formula 1, is set to become one of the area’s newest COVID-19 vaccination sites — with the potential to eventually administer as many as 50,000 per week.

And vaccinating teachers and other school community members is meant to be the initial focus.

The Department of State Health Services has so far allotted 3,000 doses for this week.

A group of Central Texas county judges are establishing the site, which Travis County commissioners approved moving forward with the plan Tuesday.

Judges Andy Brown, Ruben Becerra, Hoppy Haden, and Paul Pape worked with CommUnity Care and Ascension Texas to request additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

Doses at the site will be given out in addition to those already being distributed through local hubs.

According to a press release, the bipartisan group is prepared to deliver as many as 50,000 doses of the vaccine a week using the drive-thru set up.

