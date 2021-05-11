Central Texas providers prepare to vaccinate ages 12 to 15 pending CDC approval

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Across Central Texas, local vaccine providers are preparing to vaccinate children ages 12 to 15 using the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine. Plans are contingent upon the Center for Disease Control and Prevention granting the go-ahead on Wednesday.

“I haven’t stopped tearing up about it,” said Jen Stratton. “We are so excited to be able to rejoin society.”

Maddie & Jack Stratton

Stratton is ringing out tears of joy for her daughter Maddie.

“Maddie is missing 29 genes in one chromosome,” said Stratton. “She survived open heart surgery, eye and skull surgery before she turned 18 months old.”

Maddie also survived a year learning at home away from family, friends and activities.

“The virus would cause significant damage to her,” said Stratton.

On Thursday, the Stratton family will hopefully have something to celebrate — Maddie getting vaccinated by her dad.

Jen’s husband vaccinating her through Family Hospital Systems.

Jen’s husband, a Family Hospital Systems nurse, and Stratton, the FHS spokesperson, are preparing to start vaccinating 12 to 15-year-old kids at the Cedar Park Whitestone location starting Thursday.

“In less than 12 hours, we’ve already had 60 parents sign their kiddos up,” said Stratton.

This is all contingent on the CDC giving the green light on Wednesday. In the meantime, other providers are also preparing.

“It’s going to be logistically kind of difficult because it’s different than a flu clinic that we normally do,” said Dr. Leighton Ellis of North Austin Pediatrics.

Ellis says cold storage, spacing, getting the vaccine and scheduling are things they still need to clear up.

“We are going to do everything humanly possible to get our kids vaccinated,” said Michelle Rutan.

Michelle Rutan’s daughters aren’t quite 12 years old, but she’s crossing her fingers this rollout goes well so more age approvals can happen.

“I would love it if it happened before school starts,” Rutan said.

Visit this link to sign up for the Family Hospital Systems vaccine waitlist.