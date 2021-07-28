Baylor Scott & White, Ascension Seton requiring its workforce to get vaccinated

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two major hospitals systems in Central Texas will require their entire workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19 at various times this fall.

By Oct. 1, people who work in Baylor Scott & White Health facilities have to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the company said Wednesday.

A company spokesperson said “all Baylor Scott & White Health employees, providers, volunteers, vendors, students and contract staff” must have both courses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one Johnson & Johnson shot unless granted an exemption.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching,” a company statement said, in part. “We believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce.”

“The delta variant is the most contagious and dangerous strain we have seen to date, leading to exponentially increasing rates of severe illness and hospitalization,” the company said. “The overwhelming majority of these cases are among the unvaccinated. We are committed to making the communities we serve healthier. Whether you are a patient, family member or employee, you can be assured that we have taken every measure to protect you.”

KXAN obtained an email from Ascension Seton that they’ll require all employees to get vaccinated by Nov. 12. The email said the company “conducted a thorough moral and ethical analysis as part of the decision-making process.”

St. David’s HealthCare, on the other hand, isn’t requiring its workers to take the COVID-19 vaccine, but is “strongly encouraging” it.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the rolling average of new hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Austin-Travis County sits at 42 with 60 new admissions reported Tuesday. If the rolling average moves above 50, that would be grounds for health officials to elevate the area to Stage 5 COVID-19 risk levels. Currently, the area is in Stage 4 due to the delta variant rapidly spreading in the community.

The most recent positivity rate for the area is 13.7%, and 375 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday. Wednesday’s numbers will be reported by 5 p.m.